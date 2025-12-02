Experiential gift giving in the Dayton area: Tickets to climb walls, ride bikes inside, go ice skating and more

“With days being shorter this time of year, it can be tempting to hibernate and isolate,” said local mental health therapist Amanda Matthias. “Many experiential gifts provide opportunities that keep us connected to others and promote mental health by engaging our mind and spirit.”

Recipients aren’t the only ones who reap the benefits of experiential gifts.

“Experiences can create memories and also make a difference for local nonprofits,” said Glen Helen executive director Nick Boutis.

Local adventures and gift giving are also a boost for the community.

“When you shop local, the money goes back into the local economy,” Base Camp Outdoors owner Brycen Cross said. “Our focus is what are people doing here in Dayton and the Miami Valley and making those things accessible to them whether it’s on the trails or on the river.”

The gift of adventure — from outdoor ice skating to indoor rock climbing and nature walks to miniature golf — has a multitude of benefits. And gifting fun is easier than you might think as season passes, memberships and gift cards can be the beginning of months of adventure with family and friends.

A winter wonderland at theMetroParks Ice Rink

RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

A family pass to the region’s largest outdoor ice rink includes season-long admission and skate rental for up to five people. The rink has a full slate of holiday events to help ring in the season as well as a variety of fun themed nights and family skate days to enjoy through Feb. 27, 2026. Warm up with a cup of cocoa as passholders receive a discount at the RiverScape Café.

Cost: Individual, $40; family pass (up to five people), $120

Info: metroparks.org/ice-rink

Scaling walls at Urban Krag Climbing Center

125 Clay St., Dayton

With 10,000 square feet of sculpted vertical terrain to experience – ranging from 28 to 56 feet – the Urban Krag Climbing Center features challenging options for beginners and advanced climbers alike. Located in the heart of the Oregon District, the converted church offers a unique experience in a one-of-a-kind climbing environment.

Cost: Urban Krag offers day passes, multi-pass cards and memberships from one month to a full year. Shoe and equipment rental is also available.

Info: urbankrag.com

Take a ride on the fun side at Mike’s Indoor Bike Park

1300 E. First St., Dayton

Ride all day, every day with Mike’s Ticket to Ride. Enjoy unlimited access to two floors of indoor riding fun during normal business hours. Bikes, scooters and skateboards are welcome, and a limited number of bike rentals are available.

Cost: $49.99 per month, cancel at any timInfo: MikesBikePark.com

Encounter nature at Glen Helen

405 Corry St., Yellow Springs

* Explore more than 15 miles of rustic trails amidst the towering limestone cliffs. Visit the Raptor Center which houses more than 20 native raptors and birds. Glen Helen membership benefits include free parking, free and discounted programs and events, Nature Shop discount, newsletter subscription and free or discounted admission at nature centers nationwide.

Cost: Variety of membership levels starting at $50

Info: glenhelen.org

Fun for all: Young’s Jersey Dairy

Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

What: Unlimited miniature golf, use of the batting cages and driving range, trips down the giant slide, wagon rides and more, the Club Cowvin membership offers a full year of fun. The membership is ideal for all ages whether it’s for unlimited trips through Cowvin’s Corny Maze or rides on Cowtherine’s Carousel. Additional member-only specials are also available throughout the year.

Cost: $85 children (11 and younger), $135 adults (12 and older)

Info: youngsdairy.com/club-cowvin

Get geared up through Base Camp Outdoors

Base Camp Outdoors, 420 E 1st St., Dayton

What: Built on the cornerstones of adventure, community, education and sustainability, Base Camp Outdoors is dedicated to equipping outdoor enthusiasts to engage with nature. The downtown Dayton retailer carries a variety of merchandise as well as items to jump start an adventure like the interactive Parks & Trails of Dayton, map and the National Parks Field Notes collections.

Info: basecampoutdoorsco.com