Fairfield Auto Fest returns with two days of events, including car shows, live music, food

Fairfield Auto Fest is set for 3:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 and noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14. Events are free to attend for spectators. Each day will feature a car show, live music, food and beverages and more.

“The event seems to get bigger and bigger every year,” Sheldrick said. “It’s another great reason for people to come out and stop by Village Green.”

Presented by Barry Brown Paving LLC, the 17th Annual Village Green Car Show on Saturday is a fundraiser that will showcase hundreds of classic and antique cars. Cars will be parked along Wessel Drive as well as in parking areas throughout Village Green Park. More than 200 cars have previously been on display. Money raised benefit the Fairfield Community Foundation’s Barry Brown Community Fund and the Lisa Brown Scholarship Fund. Those who don’t register a vehicle may also donate to the scholarship fund at fairfieldcommunityfoundation.org.

Barry Brown, a Fairfield native and the show’s coordinator, set up the scholarship fund in memory of his late wife, Lisa, who passed away from Colon Cancer. Lisa Brown volunteered for many years at Fairfield West Elementary.

The Village Green Car Show will feature antique cars from the 1930s and ’40s up to classics from the 1960s, 70s and 80s. Cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display.

Food trucks on Saturday include Chester’s Pizza, Dine In Hawaiian, Mae’s Country Cooking, Granny’s Goodies on the Go and Amaizing Grace Kettle Corn.

Live music begins at 4 p.m. Saturday with The Evil Ways Band, a tribute to Santana.)

At 7 p.m. Saturday there will be live music from The Belairs, a Cincinnati-based, Vegas-style show group, who will return to perform crowd favorites from the 1950s and ’60s.

Sunday’s show from noon to 3 p.m. will be presented by the British Car Club of Greater Cincinnati. Proceeds will benefit the Aubrey Rose Foundation. The event will feature live music from The McCartney Project from 1-3 p.m. The car show will showcase MGs, Triumphs and more.

More than 160 cars have been on display previously. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Food Trucks on Sunday include Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, The Dawghouse, Mad Mark’s and Eliza Jane’s Bakeshop.

“It’s fun to come out on both days and see all of the amazing cars,” said Sheldrick. “People really enjoy the experience. Especially if the weather’s nice, we are expecting a great crowd.”

MORE DETAILS