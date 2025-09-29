Family Halloween events in Dayton and the region

There are many Halloween attractions and events created for the whole family, including in the Dayton area. The following is a guide to a number of them:
👻Not-Too-Spooky Pottery Party
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: 4 N. Main St., Miamisburg
Description: Miamisburg Parks and Recreation will host a Halloween-themed pottery event for guests Oct. 11. During this beginner-friendly course, participants will be able to choose from a variety of seasonal pottery to paint.
👻Hocus Pocus Halloween Family Fun Festival
When: 2-7 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Downtown Middletown
Description: Downtown Middletown will host its ninth annual Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival Oct. 12. The free event will feature a variety of food, crafts and shows themed around the movie. To cap the day off, the Sorg Opera House will host a free screening of the original Hocus Pocus.
👻Trunk-or-Treat at Mack’s
When: 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: 381 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
Description: Mack’s Tavern in Dayton will host a trunk-or-treat event, where kids, adults and even dogs can receive a variety of treats. Guests are recommended to bring their own candy to pass out. The event also encourages drivers to decorate their cars.
👻Spookyville 2025
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 24-25
Where: 10 Miranda St., Morrow
Description: Featuring over 30 vendors, trick-or-treating, shopping, dancing and more, Spookyville 2025 will celebrate the scariest time of year this October. The event will also offer The Morrow Maul, a haunted maze for guests to explore.
👻Wag O Ween
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 25
Where: Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering
Description: Trick-or-treating for dogs on the Walk and Wag course (Kettering Recreation Complex: Adventure Reef Entrance), photo booth ops, adoptable pet instructions and a pet costume contest. Outdoor event, weather permitting. Register by Oct. 22 for the costume portion at playkettering.org. No registration required for the rest.
👻Troy Hometown Halloween
When: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 25
Where: Miami Courthouse Plaza, Troy
Description: The city of Troy will celebrate the spooky season with Hometown Halloween Oct. 25. This free event will begin with a costume contest at 9 a.m., followed by trick-or-treating at 10 a.m. featuring over 25 Troy businesses.
👻Vandalia Halloween Hangout
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia
Description: Featuring food trucks, hayrides, inflatables and other activities, Vandalia’s Halloween Hangout will take place Oct. 25 at the Vandalia Sports Complex.
👻Mike’s Bike Park Halloween Costume Party
When: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: 1300 E. First St., Dayton
Description: During its costume party Oct. 25, Mike’s Bike Park will feature a walkthrough trick-or-treat trail for guests to traverse, as well a variety of games and prizes. Admission into the event is free, and children under the age of 13 who wear a costume can also ride for free.
👻Trick-or-Treat and Pumpkin Decorating
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: 600 E. Second St., Dayton
Description: Halloween will come to the Second Street Market with an event where children can decorate pumpkins and receive candy from various vendors.
👻Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 27-28
Where: Stoddard Avenue, Dayton
Description: Held behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow is a popular event featuring thousands of jack-o-lanterns, each carved with a unique design. Before the event, there will be several sessions for volunteers to cut and carve the pumpkins.
👻Not so Scary Haunted House
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: 426 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg
Description: Designed for children age four-10, the Not So Scary Haunted House will be a non-frightening attraction to get families into the Halloween spirit.
👻Monster Mash
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: 150 E. Central Ave., Dayton
Description: The city of West Carrollton will celebrate Halloween with the Monster Mash, an event featuring photo opportunities, hayrides, food and more. There will also be live music and a special appearance from the Slimer Jeep.
👻American Czechoslovakian Club Halloween Party
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: 922 Valley St., Dayton
Description: The American Czechoslovakian Club will celebrate Halloween with an event featuring music, food, pumpkin decorating and more. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.
SUBMIT AN EVENT
Don’t see your event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.
