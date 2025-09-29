Family Halloween events in Dayton and the region

There are many Halloween attractions and events created for the whole family, including in the Dayton area. The following is a guide to a number of them:

👻Not-Too-Spooky Pottery Party

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: 4 N. Main St., Miamisburg

Description: Miamisburg Parks and Recreation will host a Halloween-themed pottery event for guests Oct. 11. During this beginner-friendly course, participants will be able to choose from a variety of seasonal pottery to paint.

👻Hocus Pocus Halloween Family Fun Festival

When: 2-7 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Downtown Middletown

Description: Downtown Middletown will host its ninth annual Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival Oct. 12. The free event will feature a variety of food, crafts and shows themed around the movie. To cap the day off, the Sorg Opera House will host a free screening of the original Hocus Pocus.

👻Trunk-or-Treat at Mack’s

When: 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: 381 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

Description: Mack’s Tavern in Dayton will host a trunk-or-treat event, where kids, adults and even dogs can receive a variety of treats. Guests are recommended to bring their own candy to pass out. The event also encourages drivers to decorate their cars.

👻Spookyville 2025

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 24-25

Where: 10 Miranda St., Morrow

Description: Featuring over 30 vendors, trick-or-treating, shopping, dancing and more, Spookyville 2025 will celebrate the scariest time of year this October. The event will also offer The Morrow Maul, a haunted maze for guests to explore.

👻Wag O Ween

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 25

Where: Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering

Description: Trick-or-treating for dogs on the Walk and Wag course (Kettering Recreation Complex: Adventure Reef Entrance), photo booth ops, adoptable pet instructions and a pet costume contest. Outdoor event, weather permitting. Register by Oct. 22 for the costume portion at playkettering.org. No registration required for the rest.

👻Troy Hometown Halloween

When: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 25

Where: Miami Courthouse Plaza, Troy

Description: The city of Troy will celebrate the spooky season with Hometown Halloween Oct. 25. This free event will begin with a costume contest at 9 a.m., followed by trick-or-treating at 10 a.m. featuring over 25 Troy businesses.

👻Vandalia Halloween Hangout

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia

Description: Featuring food trucks, hayrides, inflatables and other activities, Vandalia’s Halloween Hangout will take place Oct. 25 at the Vandalia Sports Complex.

👻Mike’s Bike Park Halloween Costume Party

When: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: 1300 E. First St., Dayton

Description: During its costume party Oct. 25, Mike’s Bike Park will feature a walkthrough trick-or-treat trail for guests to traverse, as well a variety of games and prizes. Admission into the event is free, and children under the age of 13 who wear a costume can also ride for free.

👻Trick-or-Treat and Pumpkin Decorating

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: 600 E. Second St., Dayton

Description: Halloween will come to the Second Street Market with an event where children can decorate pumpkins and receive candy from various vendors.

👻Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 27-28

Where: Stoddard Avenue, Dayton

Description: Held behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow is a popular event featuring thousands of jack-o-lanterns, each carved with a unique design. Before the event, there will be several sessions for volunteers to cut and carve the pumpkins.

👻Not so Scary Haunted House

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: 426 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg

Description: Designed for children age four-10, the Not So Scary Haunted House will be a non-frightening attraction to get families into the Halloween spirit.

👻Monster Mash

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: 150 E. Central Ave., Dayton

Description: The city of West Carrollton will celebrate Halloween with the Monster Mash, an event featuring photo opportunities, hayrides, food and more. There will also be live music and a special appearance from the Slimer Jeep.

👻American Czechoslovakian Club Halloween Party

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: 922 Valley St., Dayton

Description: The American Czechoslovakian Club will celebrate Halloween with an event featuring music, food, pumpkin decorating and more. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.

