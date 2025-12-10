Family things to do in Dayton this weekend: Dec. 12-14

Holly Days at the Arcade | 3–8 p.m.

Start the weekend in one of Dayton’s most iconic indoor spaces, The Dayton Arcade. Holly Days transforms it into a festive holiday haven, complete with twinkling decor, local vendors, live music, and seasonal treats. It’s a perfect stop after work or school and an easy way to soak up holiday vibes without braving the cold.

Here’s a line up for Friday’s entertainment:

4:15 p.m. Bach Society of Dayton

5:15 p.m. South Dayton Dance Theatre

6 p.m. Forte Acapella

6:30 p.m. Fairy Godmother Events

7 p.m. Centerville High School Chamber Orchestra

Insider tip: Grab a warm drink and take a slow lap through the shops. There’s something charming around every corner of this historic space.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Family Storytime: Winter Holidays

10:30–11:15 a.m. Dayton Metro Library Huber Heights Branch

Gather for a special holiday edition of family storytime, featuring books, songs, and activities celebrating winter traditions from around the world. Designed for children of all ages and their caregivers, this experience is cozy, meaningful, and a sweet way to start the day together.

Woodland Lights at the Washington Township RecPlex

6–9 p.m. Dec. 13 Kids Scavenger Hunt Night

Bundle up and explore 10 acres of magical light displays and whimsical holiday scenes. Kids can take part in a festive scavenger hunt Dec 13, and families can ride the colorful train as it winds around acres of festive holiday lights.

You’ll also find:

photos with Santa in the log cabin

photo-worthy characters and animated displays

variety of food trucks

train rides

horse drawn carriage rides

Tickets are $9 for general admission and it’s free for those 2 and younger. Open select dates through December. Tickets valid any night of the event.

This is one of our favorite holiday traditions!

Sunday, Dec. 14

North Pole Express at the LM&M Railroad

Noon–1:15 p.m. | 16 E. South St., Lebanon

End the weekend aboard a magical ride to the North Pole. This festive train journey through Warren County includes time with Santa and his elves, beautifully decorated cars, and a traditional holiday atmosphere that has become a Southwest Ohio favorite.

Each child receives a souvenir bell and a holiday cookie. Hot chocolate is available for purchase at the station to bring aboard.

It’s not just a train ride it’s a memory maker. Ticket prices vary, advance purchase required. Check prices and schedules here.

This three-day stretch is the perfect mix of community, tradition, and holiday wonder. Whether you’re making memories with little ones or tapping into your own inner child, Dayton and its surrounding areas are delivering December magic.

DAYTON DAILY EXPLORE

This is a series that guides local families with things to do together throughout each weekend. If you have a suggestion to be included, email Writer Pamela Chandler at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.