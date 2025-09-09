Breaking: Feast of Giving will return Thanksgiving Day to Dayton Convention Center

The Feast of Giving, one of Dayton’s most popular holiday traditions, will return to the Dayton Convention Center on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27.

After a five-year pause due to the pandemic, this free community dinner is back to provide a warm meal and a sense of connection for thousands across the Dayton region. Organizers are calling for 400 volunteers to help revive the event, which was founded in 1969 by Elder Beerman.

Taking place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the event is being led by local leaders Jason Woodard and Shane Connor, handpicked by longtime stewards Dr. Steve Levitt and Dr. Tom Olsen.

Organizers said in a press release that a dedicated working group has been planning the event for over nine months, but many more hands are needed on Thanksgiving Day and in the days leading up to it.

“One of the best things about the Feast of Giving is how it brings people from across the community together,” said Michelle Steinbrugge, volunteer committee lead, in a press statement. “We’re excited to welcome both past volunteers and new faces to the next chapter of this unique Dayton tradition.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at feastofgiving.org. Shifts will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, with notifications beginning in early October.

The Feast of Giving is a component fund of The Dayton Foundation. Businesses or individuals wishing to support the event — either financially or through in-kind donations — are encouraged to reach out via email at info@feastofgiving.org or visit the website.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.