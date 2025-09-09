Feast of Giving will return Thanksgiving Day to Dayton Convention Center

Taking place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the event is being led by local leaders Jason Woodard and Shane Connor, handpicked by longtime stewards Dr. Steve Levitt and Dr. Tom Olsen.

Organizers said in a press release that a dedicated working group has been planning the event for over nine months, but many more hands are needed on Thanksgiving Day and in the days leading up to it.

“One of the best things about the Feast of Giving is how it brings people from across the community together,” said Michelle Steinbrugge, volunteer committee lead, in a press statement. “We’re excited to welcome both past volunteers and new faces to the next chapter of this unique Dayton tradition.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at feastofgiving.org. Shifts will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, with notifications beginning in early October.

The Feast of Giving is a component fund of The Dayton Foundation. Businesses or individuals wishing to support the event — either financially or through in-kind donations — are encouraged to reach out via email at info@feastofgiving.org or visit the website.