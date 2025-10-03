Ferguson Land Laboratory in Beavercreek inducted into Old-Growth Forest Network: What this means

Breaking: Z93 returns to Dayton airwaves joined by new alternative rock station

Dave Nolin (left) talks while leading a tour on Wednesday, Oct. 1, of Ferguson Land Lab, which has been added to Old-Growth Forest Network. The forest, which is located next to Beavercreek High School, is the first in Greene County to earn such a designation. Nolin is a retired Five Rivers MetroPark conservation director who researched the history of the forest. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Dave Nolin (left) talks while leading a tour on Wednesday, Oct. 1, of Ferguson Land Lab, which has been added to Old-Growth Forest Network. The forest, which is located next to Beavercreek High School, is the first in Greene County to earn such a designation. Nolin is a retired Five Rivers MetroPark conservation director who researched the history of the forest. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
The Ferguson Land Laboratory, located next to Beavercreek High School, was inducted into the national Old-Growth Forest Network on Oct. 1.

Ferguson Land Laboratory is the 37th designated Ohio forest and the first forest in Greene County to be inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, an organization that connects people with nature by creating a national network of protected, mature and publicly accessible native forests.

In particular, Ohio has the second-highest quantity of old-growth forests inducted into the national Old-Growth Forest Network.

Brian Kane, a regional manager for Old-Growth Forest Network, talks while presenting a plaque to Beavercreek City Schools business services director Tyler Alexander (left) and superintendent Paul Otten (right) during a ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at Beavercreek High School. Ferguson Land Lab was added to Old-Growth Forest Network. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Siblings Edwin J. Ferguson and Lida Ferguson donated the 44-acre tract of forest to the Beavercreek Township Board of Education in 1959. Edwin left his interest in this land to the Board in his will, where he expressed his wishes for its future.

“We are deeply honored that the Ferguson Land Laboratory has been recognized and inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network,” said Paul Otten, Beavercreek City School District’s superintendent, in a press statement. “This 44-acre treasure, generously donated by the Ferguson family in 1959, serves as both a living classroom for our students and a precious natural heritage site for our entire community. The forest provides invaluable hands-on learning opportunities in environmental science, biology, and conservation while preserving a rare piece of Ohio’s ecological history.”

About two dozen people participated in a tour of Ferguson Land Lab on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at Beavercreek High School. A ceremony was held for the forest's addition to the Old-Growth Forest Network. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Dominant canopy species in the Ferguson forest include white oak, black walnut and sugar maple, with shagbark hickory, pignut hickory, black cherry, hackberry, bur oak and black oak. Native understory trees include spicebush, pawpaw, red mulberry and young white ash.

Visitors can walk on nearly 1.5 miles of trails in the forest to see the vast array of species.

“The importance of the preservation of these rare forests cannot be overemphasized,” said Brian Kane, Mid-Atlantic regional manager with the Old-Growth Forest Network, in a press statement. “As seen here in the Ferguson Land Laboratory, the forest is storing carbon, providing wildlife habitat, and cleansing and retaining stormwater, not to mention offering cool space in summer heat. OGFN is grateful that the Ferguson family donated this land and that its current managers in the school district value the old-growth forest, and allows the surrounding communities to marvel at these majestic trees.”

Dave Nolin, a retired Five Rivers MetroParks conservation director, speaks during a ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at Beavercreek High School. The ceremony was for Ferguson Land Lab being added to the Old- Growth Forest Network. Nolin researched the history of the property. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Founded in 2012, the Old-Growth Forest Network has grown to include 310 forests across 39 states. The network also “recognizes exceptional forest advocates, educates about the extraordinary ecological benefits of old-growth forests, and speaks out regarding immediate threats to specific ancient forests,” according to organizers.

Beavercreek City Schools is committed to honoring the Ferguson family’s legacy and ensuring environmental stewardship.

“This recognition underscores the importance of environmental stewardship in education and our responsibility to preserve these irreplaceable natural resources,” Otten said.

For more information, visit oldgrowthforest.net.

A group walks on a tour of Ferguson Land Lab by Beavercreek High School on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The forest, which is owned by Beavercreek City Schools, is the first forest in Greene County to earn designation with the Old-Growth Forest Network. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

