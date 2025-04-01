Final episode of Bill Felker’s ‘Poor Will’s Almanack’ airs today

Credit: Russell Florence Jr. Credit: Russell Florence Jr.

He began writing his “daybooks,” modeled on Henry David Thoreau’s daily journals, in the early 1980s, partly as a way to distract himself as he quit smoking. His walks in the woods inspired his creativity.

“I started to see the utility of the observations and how you can build a whole structure of time and emotion around the natural calendar,” Felker said in a press statement.

He eventually turned his notes into a column for the Yellow Springs News, which first published “Almanack” in 1984, and 21 years later he began recording it for WYSO.

“Felker and his commentary embody so much of what WYSO is about — curiosity, contemplation, respect for the world around us," said Luke Dennis, WYSO general manager, in a press statement. “We are really going to miss what he brought to our programming.”

The 85-year-old Felker will still contribute to the Dayton Daily News and other publications.

For more information, visit wyso.org.