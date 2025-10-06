How to participate in the Birding Challenge happening throughout the Dayton region

“Birding is one of the most popular outdoor pastimes and can be enjoyed by anyone almost anywhere,” said MetroParks Interpretation Coordinator Elizabeth Wetterstroem in a press statement. “The MetroParks Birding Challenge invites our community to connect with nature through birding, and fall is a great time to do that. People of all ages and skill levels, as well as people with disabilities, are encouraged to participate.”

Fall migration

Fall migration typically ends in late winter, marking the moment when migratory birds fly south to enjoy warmer climates.

In September, small birds such as hummingbirds begin to migrate with larger birds and waterfowl making their way south in October and November. During this time, birders may see wildlife they might not typically see in the area as well as clearer views because of reduced foliage on trees.

How to participate in the Birding Challenge

Birding Challenge tasks are broken into six categories: spot, learn, support, enjoy, get together and have fun. You must complete at least one task in each category for a chance to win prizes. Digital resources are available online at metroparks.org/birdingchallenge.

Programs hosted by MetroParks to help participants complete challenge tasks are:

Paint-A-Park: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 at Sugarcreek MetroPark. For all ages.

2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 at Sugarcreek MetroPark. For all ages. Birds of Prey: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14 at Wesleyan MetroPark. For children ages 3 to 6. Registration required.

10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14 at Wesleyan MetroPark. For children ages 3 to 6. Registration required. Beginning Birding: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Possum Creek MetroPark. For older youth and adults, 14 and older. Registration required.

8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Possum Creek MetroPark. For older youth and adults, 14 and older. Registration required. Paint-A-Park: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2 at Hills & Dales MetroPark. For all ages.

Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2 at Hills & Dales MetroPark. For all ages. Northern Saw-Whet Owl Bird Banding: 8-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 at Germantown MetroPark. All ages. Registration required.

8-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 at Germantown MetroPark. All ages. Registration required. Who’s That Bird at My Feeder?: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 at Germantown MetroPark. For children ages 3 to 13. Registration required.

MetroParks Birding Challenge logs must be submitted by Sunday, Nov. 9 for a chance to win a variety of bird-themed prizes. For complete rules, guidelines and resources, visitmetroparks.org/birdingchallenge.

Participating in the Birding Challenge is free and can be completed at one’s own pace.

Where to bird in Five Rivers MetroParks

Five Rivers MetroParks has identified 12 “Best Birding Areas” in eight of its parks and two conservation areas — some of which are accessible, ensuring those of all ages, abilities and skill levels can enjoy birding.

Organizers said Englewood MetroPark, named one of the “Best Birding Areas,” was recently the location of an important conservation project that promises to enhance the number of plants and wildlife in the area, including birds.

“Due to the amount of water it retained, Englewood MetroPark’s wetland was once so expansive that park visitors referred to it as ‘Englewood Lake,’” organizers said. “However, in recent years, the once-impressive habitat dried up because of levee erosion. Rather than holding back water after significant rainfall, the water would flow back into the Stillwater River rapidly leaving the habitat dry.”

Due to the wetland’s drier conditions, many plants, trees, amphibians and migrating birds disappeared.

Last spring, MetroParks parks and conservation staff completed repairs to the levee by digging trenches at three erosion points and filling them with natural materials, which were reinforced with soil, rock and native plant seeds.

The repaired levee held during significant rainfall last April, which caused a 30-foot rise in water. Revitalization happened over the summer and mere months after the repairs were made, waterfowl and other birds were once again spotted in the habitat.

“These conservation projects have a significant ripple effect, from improving water quality to attracting birds and other wildlife to our region — all of which are indicative of the health of our environment,” said MetroParks Regional Conservation Kevin Ptacek, in a press statement. “Heading into the fall we’re excited to see which migrating birds are spotted at the wetlands and Englewood MetroPark.”