Free things to do in Dayton and the region in November

Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 Location: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 266 Bainbridge St., Dayton Description: Enjoy baked goods, cabbage rolls, crafts, a flea market, silent auction, tyke shoppe, Santa and more.

Good Connections Job Training Opportunities Open House

When: 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 Location: Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley – Main Street Campus, 660 S. Main St., Dayton Description: Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley offers an open house to introduce Good Connections Boutique, a new vocational habilitation training program for individuals with developmental disabilities. The boutique training center will provide a place to learn customer service, retail techniques and design. Items created by participants will be made available for purchase at select Goodwill Retail Stores.

First Friday

When: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 7 Location: Throughout downtown Dayton Description: A variety of dining and shopping deals along with live entertainment are enticing factors of this monthly art hop that supports downtown Dayton businesses. Notable opening art receptions include “Lori Park: Wire Mobiles, Assemblages, Textural Panels And Other New Works From Marrakech, London and Dayton” at the Dana L. Wiley Gallery.

Wright Library hosts author Gilbert King in conversation

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7 Location: Wright Library, 1776 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood Description: The 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize weekend kicks off with a conversation featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King whose works include “Devil in the Grove,” which was named runner-up for the 2013 Dayton Literary Peace Prize. Wright Library’s Community Room seating capacity is 80 so you are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat.

55th annual Dayton Book Fair

When: Nov. 7-9; Free admission Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Location: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton Description: Select a vast array of books at this popular annual gathering.

St. Peter Christmas Bazaar

When: Nov. 8-9; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday Location: 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights Description: Featuring 100 craft and vendor booths, this event offers homemade cabbage rolls and baked goods along with bourbon and wine raffles, themed basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle and more.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

19th annual Height Width Depth Juried Sculpture Exhibition

When: Through Nov. 8; Reception 1-3 p.m. Nov. 8 Location: Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering Description: Thirty works comprise this year’s showcase of sculpture artists from Ohio and surrounding states. Participating artists: Jesper Beckholt, Caleb Booth, Palli Davene Davis, Kelly Dawson, Nathaniel Foley, Mark Fox-Morgan, Christine Gaffney, Chet Geiselman, Michael Holubar, David Kenworthy, John Kinnee, Craig Lloyd, Valerie Mann, David Marquez, William Moore, Teresa Olavarria, Lou Shamblin, Billy Simms, Brandon Smith, Eric Tuck-Macalla, Jennifer Whitten, and Mark Wiesner. 'Beyond Guilt' When: Through Nov. 9; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Location: International Peace Museum, 10 N Ludlow St., Dayton Description: This exhibit tells the “powerful and redemptive stories of those impacted by over-sentencing and over-punishment.” Selections include 13 short films, a photo series by Cincinnati artist Harriet Kaufman, and works of art across visual, written and other media by incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals.

Veterans Day Parade and Resource Fair

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 8 Location: Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 West Third St., Dayton Description: The parade will begin at 11 a.m. featuring local veteran, military and community groups. The Resource Fair will take place in Building 305 featuring representatives from local organizations and agencies that serve veterans. Also enjoy music, food and a WWII plane flyover.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Parade

When: Friday, Nov. 21. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Parade begins around 6:30 p.m. Location: The Greene Town Center, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek Description: In addition to the lighting of a 50-foot tree, enjoy a live DJ, performances from local dance teams, photos with Santa and a live reindeer petting zoo.

Christmas in Springboro

When: Nov. 21-23; 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday Location: Downtown Springboro Description: Enjoy more than 70 craft vendors, more than 30 food vendors, a Children’s Tent (with Santa), an Entertainment Tent, Warped Wing Beer Tent and many family-friendly activities.

Dayton Jazz Ensemble and Dayton Salsa Project in Concert

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 23 Location: Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, Dayton Description: An evening of jazz and salsa will be presented in the Glass Center’s Concert Hall.

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Feast of Giving

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27 Location: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton Description: Enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving meal, live music and fun activities for the entire family.

Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination and Parade

When: 3-8 p.m. Nov. 28 Location: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton Description: Enjoy live entertainment, Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays contest and candy cane clubhouse prior to the annual tree lighting (beginning at 6:30 p.m.) and parade.

Middletown Santa Parade

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 29 Location: Downtown Middletown Description: In addition to supporting Small Business Saturday in downtown Middletown, enjoy the Santa Parade which will be followed by a tree lighting.