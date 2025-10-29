Free things to do in Dayton and the region in November

Free events, from holiday bazaars to art exhibitions, can be found across the Dayton region in November.
Here is a guide to events to keep in mind as you plan your calendar:
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1
Location: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 266 Bainbridge St., Dayton
Description: Enjoy baked goods, cabbage rolls, crafts, a flea market, silent auction, tyke shoppe, Santa and more.
Good Connections Job Training Opportunities Open House
When: 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6
Location: Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley – Main Street Campus, 660 S. Main St., Dayton
Description: Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley offers an open house to introduce Good Connections Boutique, a new vocational habilitation training program for individuals with developmental disabilities. The boutique training center will provide a place to learn customer service, retail techniques and design. Items created by participants will be made available for purchase at select Goodwill Retail Stores.
When: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 7
Location: Throughout downtown Dayton
Description: A variety of dining and shopping deals along with live entertainment are enticing factors of this monthly art hop that supports downtown Dayton businesses. Notable opening art receptions include “Lori Park: Wire Mobiles, Assemblages, Textural Panels And Other New Works From Marrakech, London and Dayton” at the Dana L. Wiley Gallery.
Wright Library hosts author Gilbert King in conversation
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7
Location: Wright Library, 1776 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood
Description: The 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize weekend kicks off with a conversation featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King whose works include “Devil in the Grove,” which was named runner-up for the 2013 Dayton Literary Peace Prize. Wright Library’s Community Room seating capacity is 80 so you are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat.
When: Nov. 7-9; Free admission Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Location: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
Description: Select a vast array of books at this popular annual gathering.
When: Nov. 8-9; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights
Description: Featuring 100 craft and vendor booths, this event offers homemade cabbage rolls and baked goods along with bourbon and wine raffles, themed basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle and more.
19th annual Height Width Depth Juried Sculpture Exhibition
When: Through Nov. 8; Reception 1-3 p.m. Nov. 8
Location: Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering
Description: Thirty works comprise this year’s showcase of sculpture artists from Ohio and surrounding states. Participating artists: Jesper Beckholt, Caleb Booth, Palli Davene Davis, Kelly Dawson, Nathaniel Foley, Mark Fox-Morgan, Christine Gaffney, Chet Geiselman, Michael Holubar, David Kenworthy, John Kinnee, Craig Lloyd, Valerie Mann, David Marquez, William Moore, Teresa Olavarria, Lou Shamblin, Billy Simms, Brandon Smith, Eric Tuck-Macalla, Jennifer Whitten, and Mark Wiesner.
When: Through Nov. 9; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Location: International Peace Museum, 10 N Ludlow St., Dayton
Description: This exhibit tells the “powerful and redemptive stories of those impacted by over-sentencing and over-punishment.” Selections include 13 short films, a photo series by Cincinnati artist Harriet Kaufman, and works of art across visual, written and other media by incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals.
Veterans Day Parade and Resource Fair
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 8
Location: Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 West Third St., Dayton
Description: The parade will begin at 11 a.m. featuring local veteran, military and community groups. The Resource Fair will take place in Building 305 featuring representatives from local organizations and agencies that serve veterans. Also enjoy music, food and a WWII plane flyover.
Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Parade
When: Friday, Nov. 21. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Parade begins around 6:30 p.m.
Location: The Greene Town Center, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek
Description: In addition to the lighting of a 50-foot tree, enjoy a live DJ, performances from local dance teams, photos with Santa and a live reindeer petting zoo.
When: Nov. 21-23; 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday
Location: Downtown Springboro
Description: Enjoy more than 70 craft vendors, more than 30 food vendors, a Children’s Tent (with Santa), an Entertainment Tent, Warped Wing Beer Tent and many family-friendly activities.
Dayton Jazz Ensemble and Dayton Salsa Project in Concert
When: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 23
Location: Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, Dayton
Description: An evening of jazz and salsa will be presented in the Glass Center’s Concert Hall.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27
Location: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Description: Enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving meal, live music and fun activities for the entire family.
Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination and Parade
When: 3-8 p.m. Nov. 28
Location: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton
Description: Enjoy live entertainment, Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays contest and candy cane clubhouse prior to the annual tree lighting (beginning at 6:30 p.m.) and parade.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 29
Location: Downtown Middletown
Description: In addition to supporting Small Business Saturday in downtown Middletown, enjoy the Santa Parade which will be followed by a tree lighting.
