Free things to do in Dayton and the region in November

Events don’t charge an entrance fee.
The Dayton Holiday Festival will take place Friday, Nov. 28 in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Dayton Holiday Festival will take place Friday, Nov. 28 in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
X

Free events, from holiday bazaars to art exhibitions, can be found across the Dayton region in November.

Here is a guide to events to keep in mind as you plan your calendar:

Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1

Location: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 266 Bainbridge St., Dayton

Description: Enjoy baked goods, cabbage rolls, crafts, a flea market, silent auction, tyke shoppe, Santa and more.

Good Connections Job Training Opportunities Open House

When: 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6

Location: Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley – Main Street Campus, 660 S. Main St., Dayton

Description: Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley offers an open house to introduce Good Connections Boutique, a new vocational habilitation training program for individuals with developmental disabilities. The boutique training center will provide a place to learn customer service, retail techniques and design. Items created by participants will be made available for purchase at select Goodwill Retail Stores.

First Friday

When: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 7

Location: Throughout downtown Dayton

Description: A variety of dining and shopping deals along with live entertainment are enticing factors of this monthly art hop that supports downtown Dayton businesses. Notable opening art receptions include “Lori Park: Wire Mobiles, Assemblages, Textural Panels And Other New Works From Marrakech, London and Dayton” at the Dana L. Wiley Gallery.

Author Gilbert King was honored in 2013 as the Non-Fiction Runner-Up for his book, “Devil in the Grove.” SUBMITTED PHOTO BY ANDY SNOW

icon to expand image

Wright Library hosts author Gilbert King in conversation

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7

Location: Wright Library, 1776 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

Description: The 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize weekend kicks off with a conversation featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King whose works include “Devil in the Grove,” which was named runner-up for the 2013 Dayton Literary Peace Prize. Wright Library’s Community Room seating capacity is 80 so you are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat.

55th annual Dayton Book Fair

When: Nov. 7-9; Free admission Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Description: Select a vast array of books at this popular annual gathering.

St. Peter Christmas Bazaar

When: Nov. 8-9; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

Description: Featuring 100 craft and vendor booths, this event offers homemade cabbage rolls and baked goods along with bourbon and wine raffles, themed basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle and more.

Valerie Mann, "A Little Communication Goes a Long Way", 2025, found objects, steel fencing staples. “The loopy lines are reminiscent of cursive writing,” said the artist. HANNAH KASPER/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

19th annual Height Width Depth Juried Sculpture Exhibition

When: Through Nov. 8; Reception 1-3 p.m. Nov. 8

Location: Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering

Description: Thirty works comprise this year’s showcase of sculpture artists from Ohio and surrounding states. Participating artists: Jesper Beckholt, Caleb Booth, Palli Davene Davis, Kelly Dawson, Nathaniel Foley, Mark Fox-Morgan, Christine Gaffney, Chet Geiselman, Michael Holubar, David Kenworthy, John Kinnee, Craig Lloyd, Valerie Mann, David Marquez, William Moore, Teresa Olavarria, Lou Shamblin, Billy Simms, Brandon Smith, Eric Tuck-Macalla, Jennifer Whitten, and Mark Wiesner.

'Beyond Guilt'

When: Through Nov. 9; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Location: International Peace Museum, 10 N Ludlow St., Dayton

Description: This exhibit tells the “powerful and redemptive stories of those impacted by over-sentencing and over-punishment.” Selections include 13 short films, a photo series by Cincinnati artist Harriet Kaufman, and works of art across visual, written and other media by incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals.

Veterans Day Parade and Resource Fair

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 8

Location: Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 West Third St., Dayton

Description: The parade will begin at 11 a.m. featuring local veteran, military and community groups. The Resource Fair will take place in Building 305 featuring representatives from local organizations and agencies that serve veterans. Also enjoy music, food and a WWII plane flyover.

The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek will celebrate its annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Parade Friday, Nov. 21. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Parade

When: Friday, Nov. 21. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Parade begins around 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Greene Town Center, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Description: In addition to the lighting of a 50-foot tree, enjoy a live DJ, performances from local dance teams, photos with Santa and a live reindeer petting zoo.

Christmas in Springboro

When: Nov. 21-23; 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday

Location: Downtown Springboro

Description: Enjoy more than 70 craft vendors, more than 30 food vendors, a Children’s Tent (with Santa), an Entertainment Tent, Warped Wing Beer Tent and many family-friendly activities.

Dayton Jazz Ensemble and Dayton Salsa Project in Concert

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 23

Location: Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, Dayton

Description: An evening of jazz and salsa will be presented in the Glass Center’s Concert Hall.

The Feast of Giving will return Thanksgiving Day at the Dayton Convention Center. STAFF

Credit: Lisa Powell

icon to expand image

Credit: Lisa Powell

Feast of Giving

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27

Location: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: Enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving meal, live music and fun activities for the entire family.

Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination and Parade

When: 3-8 p.m. Nov. 28

Location: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

Description: Enjoy live entertainment, Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays contest and candy cane clubhouse prior to the annual tree lighting (beginning at 6:30 p.m.) and parade.

Middletown Santa Parade

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 29

Location: Downtown Middletown

Description: In addition to supporting Small Business Saturday in downtown Middletown, enjoy the Santa Parade which will be followed by a tree lighting.

The 52nd annual Dayton Holiday Festival featuring the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, happened in downtown Dayton on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

In Other News
1
More than 400 wines at annual Jungle Jim’s festival: How to go
2
List: Veterans Day’s events in Dayton
3
Carry Me Home choir brings musical comfort to hospice patients
4
D’s Birria and More to close in Miamisburg, will relocate to Harrison...
5
Salman Rushdie talks free speech ahead of Dayton Literacy Peace Prize...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.