GARDENING: Do your houseplants need some TLC? Now is the time

Transplant any of them that have outgrown their containers. However, keep in mind that plants such as jade, snake plants, Boston ferns, philodendrons, and many others prefer to be root-bound.

The challenge with root-bound plants is that they require more frequent watering. Much of the soil has decomposed, and the roots occupy most of the space in the pot. If you’ve managed to care for a root-bound plant up until now, consider yourself to have a green thumb!

While working on my houseplants, I observed which ones are difficult to care for and which ones are more resilient. The plants I consider “divas” are those that give me problems; two are the prayer plant and the Swiss cheese philodendron. Unfortunately, they look quite unhealthy.

To give them a fresh start, I decided to replant my divas. One was in a poor-quality potting mix, so I completely replanted it. I trimmed off all the damaged leaves from the prayer plant, leaving just two healthy leaves to support its growth moving forward—hopefully, this will help revive it.

Plants with healthy roots and a few leaves can survive and continue growing. Some species of houseplants can be cut back to no leaves and still survive. My prayer plant has a prayer, I pray!

While pruning, I also noticed that a few plants had mealybug infestations. This is not uncommon, particularly on the plants I have. The succulents are very prone to mealybug.

A mealybug is a small insect that is pinkish and resembles an aphid. It covers itself with white, waxy filaments, creating a cottony appearance. These pests often hide in the leaf nodes and stems of plants.

Mealybugs have piercing and sucking mouthparts that extract juices from the plants. If left unchecked, their populations can grow rapidly.

I encountered mealybugs on my curly hoya and several succulents. To tackle the issue, I rinsed the foliage as thoroughly as possible and used my fingers and a cotton swab to remove others. I also applied a systemic insecticide to ensure complete elimination of the pests.

Finally, I fertilized every plant. Since they are resuming growth in earnest, and I haven’t fertilized them all winter, they need nutrients.

Many of these plants will go outside once night temperatures are above 60°F. With that in mind, acclimate them to the outdoors. Avoid putting them in direct sunlight on the first day.

I did this last year and completely burnt one of my best philodendrons. I cut off all the dead leaves, and it’s still in the recovery process. I think it’s upset with me.

If you eventually want them in full sun (succulents), place them in the shade first and slowly over a couple of weeks, move them into sunnier spots each day.

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.