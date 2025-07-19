GARDENING: Why is my magnolia blooming again?

However, if you check your flowering trees and shrubs, you may notice a few blooms on them. My Ann magnolia is blooming right now, after it had full bloom in the spring. This is a phenomenon called remontant. Remontant means that plants flower a second time during the growing season.

Some plants on the market are truly remontant. These have a full bloom a second time. Some hydrangeas bloom on old wood in the early part of the season and then again later on new wood.

We do not typically see this on our bigleaf hydrangeas because the old wood tends to die back due to winter temperatures. Endless Summer is a popular hydrangea that was supposed to bloom on old and new wood.

In warmer climates, Endless Summer hydrangea may be remontant, but not in Ohio for the most part. The stems of mine always die back to the ground. New growth emerges and blooms late in the summer. It’s still pretty, but not doing what it was marketed to do!

There are also remontant lilacs, irises, daylilies, and other plants. These are pretty dependable for a second set of blooms. Bloomerang lilac has been around a while and is consistent for its reblooming in the summer after a full spring bloom.

Last year we saw quite a bit of remontant blooming on plants. This phenomenon also occurs as a result of weather stresses. Once the buds form, if the plant goes through either a dormancy or a cold period, the newly formed buds may be stimulated to bloom again.

Last year’s blooming in late July and August was due to the heat and drought we experienced. Plants under severe stress may bloom again to try to save the species (pollination, seeds, etc.). It was the heat and drought last year that led to crabapples, lilacs, viburnums, magnolias, and a few others to bloom a second time.

In this case, the second bloom is not as full as the spring flush. Blooms tend to be sporadic, scattered throughout the plant. Some years, there may be only a handful of blooms. Last year, crabapples bloomed heavily the second time.

Since these buds formed this season for next year’s bloom, they will not bloom again. Thus, there will be fewer blooms next spring. However, these plants typically bloom enough that you won’t notice a difference.

The other thing I noticed about my remontant magnolia blooms is that they do not open completely. They are still loosely in the bud stage and falling as such. They do not open fully like they do in the spring.

There is not much to do about a remontant bloom currently other than enjoy the color. Observe the plant now and then again in the spring to see if you notice any difference – if you remember!