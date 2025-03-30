GEM CITY FAMILY: Birdwatching with children

My daughter and I set up a bird feeder a few weeks ago and started logging all the birds that visit our yard with a bird book I purchased on Amazon. I thought I would share some ways to enjoy bird watching with your own children for educational reasons or just as a fun hobby.

There is a whole world of wonder in your backyard just waiting for you to enjoy.

Set up a bird feeder

You can buy one for fairly cheap, or make one yourself. We love taking pinecones and covering them in peanut butter and then rolling them in bird seed. My daughter hangs them on various trees in the yard and then we take bets on what bird (or squirrel) will find them first.

Get out in nature

There are so many bird hotspots to visit locally with our many area parks. We frequently visit Russ Nature Reserve in Greene County and see a variety of birds on our hikes. The added bonus is we are enjoying nature and moving our bodies together.

In a world where screens tend to dominate our experiences, I love that we have a hobby that can be completely unplugged. Five Rivers MetroParks also launched The MetroParks Birding Challenge featuring 30 tasks that participants can complete for prizes. According to the website, “The challenge encourages observation, creativity and collaboration to support the more than 450 species of birds in Ohio.”

For more information, visit metroparks.org.

Research

There are so many books and online resources for bird watching together for any skill level. The library is a great place to begin your search but you can also download the Merlin app directly to your phone to help identify the birds you see and hear. The Dayton Audubon Society is another wonderful local resource.

They have two bird walks planned for 8-10 a.m. April 19 and May 17 that are open to the public. See their Facebook page for more details or connect with them at daytonaudubon.org.

Connection

Connecting with our children is always the goal, and finding a new hobby is such a fun way to connect and learn together. If you are looking for more ways to bring birds to life join the Montgomery Extension office for its “Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: North American Wildlife Edition (Birds)” class from 4-5 p.m. April 15 at the Huber Heights Dayton Metro Library Branch.

We would love to hear from you about your favorite places to bird watch or your favorite birds you’ve spotted. Feel free to send me an email with all the details.

Happy birding!

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.