GEM CITY FAMILY: Here’s to classrooms and homes filled with curiosity, patience, teamwork and kindness

Ideas for teachers

Go the extra mile in communicating with families. Let them know you believe in the strengths of every child.

Remember there are no bad kids, just poor choices. Partner with parents to offer praise, encouragement, and solutions.

Keep teaching mindful social skills and restorative practices. These life skills build healthy relationships and positive classroom culture and academic success will follow.

For the parents, from teachers

Learn your child’s teachers’ names. These are the people spending the most time with them each day get to know them.

Get involved in school when possible. Even if you can’t attend every event, send a trusted adult in your place.

Check backpacks weekly. Use what you find to start conversations: “Tell me about this project.”

Be present, know classroom routines, meet deadlines, and communicate directly with your child’s teachers.

Teachers ... parents are trying in the ways they know how, it looks different for everyone. Please be patient, avoid judgment and walk alongside them.

Every child is part of a parent’s heart and deserves to be treated as such.

Meg’s bottom line: The parent/school partnerships are the key to a child’s success. We need to stand together, not apart and give each other a lot of grace.

My perspective:

When my child attended school, the most impactful moments were when teachers took the time to truly connect with her and understand who she was, not just as a student, but as a whole person.

Those teachers didn’t just see test scores or classroom behavior; they saw her strengths, quirks, challenges, and heart. That connection built trust, made her feel valued, and created a partnership that made learning so much more successful.

Even now that we homeschool, I carry deep gratitude for those educators who went beyond the lesson plan to really know my child. As a new school year begins, my hope is that every educator, parent, and student feels supported, understood, and valued.

Here’s to classrooms and homes filled with curiosity, patience, teamwork and kindness. May this year bring growth, connection and plenty of moments worth celebrating.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.