GEM CITY FAMILY: Ideas for squeezing in a date night when parenting has to happen, too

Drive-in movies

Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N Dixie Drive in Dayton is the perfect place for a family date night. The Drive-In is open Friday and Saturday nights and expands to six nights per week (closed Mondays) from Memorial Weekend through mid-August. Movies start at dark and there’s a full concession stand.

We always dress in pajamas and make a bed in the back of the car for the kids. Many times our daughter falls asleep before the movie starts and we get a nice date night watching a new movie.

Picnic in the park

We have a plethora of parks at our disposal in the Dayton region. We love packing a lunch or picking up a to go order and heading for a picnic at Cox Arboretum, Russ Nature Reserve, or one of the many nearby MetroParks.

Tip: Pick a park with a great nature playground so the kids are entertained while you and your spouse have a meal in peace.

At-home paint and sip

We love getting paint supplies for everyone at Dollar Tree and a bottle of wine for the adults to create our own “Paint & Sip” at home. You can look on YouTube for paint tutorials and make it a family affair, or wait until the kids go to bed and make it adults-only.

Brunch date

My husband works six days a week at an early first shift job and I’m always up early, so late nights are a thing of the past, but we love a good brunch date. Entropy Brewing Co. in Miamisburg is the perfect spot to enjoy a day date and bring your kids along. It as great food and drinks but the draw for kids and parents alike is the indoor playground.

Head to their weekend brunch and your kids can enjoy playing while you enjoy their amazing mimosa flight. Win, win!

After 11 years, my husband and I have become pros at finding ways to date each other even while parenting and living a busy life and I hope these suggestions help you. Here’s to a million more family dates.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.