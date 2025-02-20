Gem City Living | ‘Jersey Boys’ brings nostalgia to La Comedia and other events in Dayton🎭

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

As March approaches, make sure you keep “Jersey Boys” in mind as you finalize your calendar. Here’s a look at other shows heading across Dayton stages next month.

This week’s edition also spotlights jazz in Beavercreek, an inspiring art exhibit perfectly timed to Black History Month, exploring the Buckeye Trail and indoor activities for kids this winter.

😊Around Town: 10 Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Fun Scrabble art in Springboro, outstanding Shakespeare at Wright State, a concert of love songs in Troy, and a tribute to movie music at the Schuster Center are among top events this weekend. Click here.

🦖Gem City Family: Unique indoor things to do for kids as winter trudges on

Have antsy kids? Columnist Pamela Chandler gives a rundown of some unique and fun indoor spaces for kids to enjoy this winter. Click here.

🎶Music: Weekend of Jazz to feature Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band

If you love jazz, don’t miss the Weekend of Jazz festivities spotlighting local talent and nationally recognized performers. This year’s headliner is the One O’Clock Lab Band, the premier performing ensemble of the University of North Texas jazz studies program. Read more about the event.

🎭Theater: ‘Forbidden Broadway’ roasts more than 30 musical shows

Eat your heart out Tom Brady. It’s time for Broadway to be roasted as the latest national tour of “Forbidden Broadway” comes to town. Take a look at the shows that’ll be in the hilarious hot seat.

🎶Music: Lounge collective brings soulful vibes back to Brightside

The Pack is back. A sextet of soulful Dayton artists covering hip-hop, R&B and pop are returning to the stage Sunday for their first performance in nearly four years. Read more about this group.

🖼️Visual Arts: MLK’s 1964 Dayton speech inspires new art exhibition, collaboration

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1964 Dayton speech is the inspirational foundation of this year’s “Visual Voices” presentation continuing through Feb. 28. Take a deeper dive into the exhibit’s art and artists. Also, on Sunday at EbonNia Gallery, “Visual Voices: Legends, Icons, & Offsprings” will offer a casual conversation with Rhine McLin, Christopher Shaw and Annette McGee Wright, children of Dayton icons.

🏃‍♂️Get Active: How to experience the 1,444-mile Buckeye Trail in Ohio

The Buckeye Trail is not only one of 42 major long-distance trails in the United States but it’s the longest loop trail and the 12th longest trail in the country. Read more about how you can enjoy this beautiful, historic trail.

🎬Pop Culture: Tom Hanks' connection to Wright State University

Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks has been linked to Wright State University since the late 1970s when he was a budding actor. Read more about how he has impacted the university.

🥞Make a Difference: More than 250 volunteers will serve up pancakes to raise money for food banks, pantries

The Day of Caring pancake brunch returns Sunday to help those in need. For 35 years the event has attracted dozens of churches and service organizations. This year’s goal is to raise $15,000 for local emergency hunger and housing coalitions. Read more about this beloved community-minded tradition.

⭐A Day in the Life: Jonny Thomas

Johnny Thomas, owner of REGENERATE Garden Co., is passionate about soil health as well as sustainable food and farming practices. He’s also an artist with roots in California and Costa Rica. Read more here.

📷Photos: Dayton Art Fair at The Arcade, Women’s Valentine’s Dance at the Greater Dayton LGBT Center and TechFest 2025 at Sinclair Community College

The Contemporary hosted the Dayton Art Fair at the Dayton Arcade Feb. 15 and 16.

The Greater Dayton LGBT Center hosted its annual Women’s Valentine’s Dance fundraiser Feb. 15.

TechFest happened at Sinclair Community College’s Building 12 Feb. 15 and 16.

📻ICYMI: Fun and faith: ‘Kaleidoscope’ radio show celebrates 25th anniversary

Local radio variety broadcast “Kaleidoscope” is celebrating 25 years of impacting the community with national and local faith-based entertainment. Read more about the broadcast’s history and mission.

