Gem City Living | Magical ‘Peter Pan’ shines at Schuster Center and other events around Dayton 🎭

I saw the show Wednesday and it’s a thrill for kids and adults alike. Heightened by awesome video projections, the show is more culturally aware and also sprinkled with contemporary references from viral videos to unsweetened yogurt, which keeps the mood relevant.

As playful Peter, Kruz Maldonado — boyish, tough, vulnerable and a strong tenor — soars and tumbles through the air with ease. He actually joined the tour Feb. 21, which is even more impressive. He attacks the role as if he’s been doing it for years, bringing exceptional tenderness and lyric-driven musicality to the gorgeous ballad “Neverland.” Read more about this reimagined production here.

This week’s edition also spotlights Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s winter concert, “Jeopardy!” super champ Amy Schneider’s appeal to young readers and the healthy fun of “Bingocize.”

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

😊Around Town: Top events in the Dayton region this weekend

Country group Diamond Rio in Troy, the jubilant sounds of New Orleans at The Brightside in downtown Dayton, classic jazz in Centerville, and The Neon’s annual Oscar party (“Anora” and “Conclave” are Best Picture frontrunners) are among top events this weekend. Click here.

🩰Dance: DCDC spotlights ‘Power & Presence’ of Black female voices

As Black History Month draws to a close and Women’s History Month begins, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s winter concert spotlights Black female choreographers. The concert, taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, will explore family, faith and humanity. Read more here.

🎬Film: Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre to host festival spotlighting regional filmmakers

Seven short films will be a part of the third annual Catalano Film Festival Saturday at Miamisburg’s historic Plaza Theatre. For more details on the lineup click here.

🎶Music: Lo-fi indie-pop band Me Time on stage at Oregon Express

Oregon Express in the Oregon District is hosting the return of Me Time, frontman Andy Smith’s lo-fi indie-pop band, Friday. Smith is returning to the stage after an eight year hiatus. Find out why here.

🖼️Around Town: Son surprises father with art exhibit in Dayton

Dayton-based artist Zachary Armstrong’s surprising tribute to his father George, a former high school ceramics teacher, is on display at The Contemporary Dayton. Read more about the exhibit here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🍽️Food & Dining: 2025 fish fry events in Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Warren counties

Lenten fish fry events are being scheduled across the region. Check out our list here.

🎬Film: ‘The Six Triple Eight’ wins big at NAACP Image Awards

Tyler Perry’s “The Six Triple Eight” is the story of World War II’s first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color led by Daytonian Charity Adams Earley. The film is in the running for Best Original Song at Sunday’s Academy Awards but it was a clear favorite at the NAACP Image Awards. Click here.

💖Around Town: Singles Mixer for those 50-plus set for March

Looking for a love connection? Consider making a match at the 50’s + Singles Mixer March 6 at On Par Entertainment in Beavercreek. Click here.

🎶Music: Dayton fuzz-punk band All Hallowed to release new EP at Hidden Gem

Dayton fuzz-punk band All Hallowed will self-release its third EP, titled “III,” Friday at the Hidden Gem Music Club. Read more about the band’s new music here.

🖼️ Around Town: Local artists, leaders, visionaries to gather for arts symposium

“ART Matters, Dayton Art and Design Symposium” will take place Friday at The Tank Theatre inside the Dayton Arcade. Agenda items include exploring opportunities for artists and the economic impact of the arts. Click here.

📙Literati: Amy Schneider reflects on young readers edition of her memoir

Dayton native Amy Schneider is back with “Who Is Amy Schneider? Questions on Growing Up, Being Curious, and Winning it Big on Jeopardy!,” a young readers edition of her 2023 memoir “In the Form of a Question.” Read more about her thoughts on the book and her activism.

🎤Comedy: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery to host volcano-focused comedy show

Ben Miller will bring his love of comedy and science back to the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in April. Dayton is a part of his worldwide “Volcano Tour.” Read more here.

🚶Get Active: ‘Bingocize’ gets older folks, those with disabilities moving and socializing

“Bingocize” combines the classic game with exercise and health as a motivational tool for seniors and those with disabilities. Learn more here.

📷Photos: Dayton Adult Prom, Flavors of the Dayton German Club bier tasting, and Kim Deal with Bnny Live at The Brightside

Dayton Adult Prom happened Feb. 22 at the Dayton Arcade with the theme “There’s No Place Like Home.”

The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club hosted its Flavors of the Dayton German Club bier tasting fundraiser Feb. 22.

Dayton’s own Kim Deal kicked off her “No One Loves You More Tour” at The Brightside Music & Event Venue Feb. 20.

📺ICYMI: Tecumseh, Wayne grads appear on TV dramas ‘The Rookie,’ ‘S.W.A.T’

Thank goodness for streaming! Tecumseh High School grad Patrick Stafford and Wayne High School grad Michael Lehr have been on the small screen recently. You can catch Stafford on “The Rookie” (Hulu) and Lehr on “S.W.A.T.” (Paramount). Read more about their roles and Dayton ties.

