Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Sprocket added to Rose Music Center’s summer concerts lineup

“We have a lot of history with Toad The Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon, and it’s always fun to perform with them,” said Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms in a news release. “I know our fans and theirs will enjoy the shows. I’m looking forward to an awesome summer of fine rock.” Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms added, “The summer tour with our fabulous pals Toad The Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon will simply be the greatest night of your life!”

Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. show are priced at $33.50-$73.50. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15.

In addition, 311, a band that blends rock, rap, reggae and funk, will bring their “Unity Tour” o the Huber Heights venue on Wednesday, July 24. The band will perform with special guests AWOLNATION and Neon Trees.

Concert organizers state 311, veterans of over 2,000 shows across 27 countries, is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and Radiohead.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are priced at $50.50-$73.50. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15.

Explore Comedian Pete Davidson brings his tour to Dayton this summer

For more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.