Grammy-nominated Christian band MercyMe to kick off tour in Dayton

MercyMe, (left to right) Michael John Scheuchzer, Barry Graul, Bart Millard, Robby Shaffer and Nathan Cochran, will bring its latest tour to the Nutter Center on Thursday, March 13, 2025. CONTRIBUTED

1 hour ago
Grammy-nominated Christian band MercyMe will kick off its spring 2025 MercyMe Live Tour with Zach Williams and special guest Sam Wesley on March 13, 2025 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

MercyMe’s No. 1 track “Say I Won’t” was recently certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, bringing the band’s certification tally to total 16 gold, platinum and multi-platinum singles and albums. The band is currently in the studio working on a new album scheduled to be released in 2025.

The multi-platinum selling, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award, and Dove Award winners were named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, and in 2020 received their eighth American Music Award nomination. A major motion picture based on the life of frontman Bart Millard, who wrote the hit song “I Can Only Imagine” after the loss of his father, notably opened at No. 3 at the box office in March of 2018.

The band made history in 2014 as “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double-platinum in the digital domain. The song has now gone five times platinum.

The group has also sold out venues throughout the United States and Canada, including Radio City Music Hall and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and have appeared on the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show,” “CBS This Morning,” “FOX & Friends,” and more. The band’s eleventh album, “Always Only Jesus,” is available now.

Tickets for the 32-city tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at mercyme.org.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.