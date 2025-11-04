Hamilton man competes for ‘Mr. Christmas’ title on Hallmark channel

Brodie, 33, is an actor and model, who started his acting career after his girlfriend gave him lessons as a gift. Now, he’s a full-time actor. He jokes that missing his regular workouts will land him on Santa’s naughty list. Yet, he’s also big on kindness.

Brodie can be followed on Instagram at instagram.com/hulk_brodie.

Hosted by Actor Jonathan Bennett, the season’s contenders hail from New York to California. Another local contestant, Logan Shephard of Cincinnati, is vying for the title, too. Shephard is a server and a photographer.

Other contestants on Season 2 include Rustin Sailors, Robbie Simpson, Jake Schume, Gabriel Thaxton, Davey Fisher, Drake Kuyper, Craig Geoghan and Angel Garet.

“Finding Mr. Christmas” is Hallmark’s first reality television series competition that premiered in the fall of 2024.

The series follows a group of men who compete in various Christmas-themed challenges to win the title of “Mr. Christmas.” At the finale, the winner also receives a leading role an upcoming “Countdown to Christmas” Hallmark Channel movie. Season 2 of “Finding Mr. Christmas.” Premiered on Oct. 27 on the Hallmark Channel.

Each episode brings a mix of fun and competition as the contestants face off in a series of festive challenges.

In the first episode, “The Search for Mr. Christmas,” the contestants were given their first face-off in Santa’s Workshop. The men were given 30 minutes to personalize Santa costumes with embellishments that reflected their personalities.

At the end of Episode 1, there was an elimination ceremony. Schum, who played in the NFL for six seasons, was eliminated by the judges.

Nine contestants returned for Episode 2, titled “Reindeer Games” on Monday night. The men teamed up to launch gifts into Santa’s sleigh, setting the stage for a showdown.

The energy ramped up when the contestants took to the skies, transforming into reindeer for an Entertainment Weekly photo shoot. This challenge not only tested the men’s teamwork, but their creativity and charm. By the end of the evening, Kuyper was eliminated.

The eight-week competition is being judged by Bennett, Melissa Peterman and a different guest judge each week. New episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel and stream the next day on Hallmark+.

The next episode “Riding Into Romance” is set to air Nov. 10 on the Hallmark Channel.