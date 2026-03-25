Why Joey Votto gifted a clock that is in front of the Reds stadium

The clock is installed, and the Reds will open the 2026 season officially on Thursday as crowds descend on the stadium for Opening Day.

“I am excited about giving the clock to the city, the team and its fans,” Votto said. “Being the oldest professional team, I wanted this clock to add to the charm and mystique of the Cincinnati Reds experience.”

Votto’s fans in the comments on an Instagram post he made about the clock are thanking him back.

“This is honestly so sweet,” one wrote.

“Legend,” wrote another.

The clock is the same shade of red the baseball team uses and was made by Cincinnati’s The Verdin Company. It is more than 16 feet tall.

Votto helped with each detail, according to The Verdin Company. The clock has the word Cincinnati above the face and Reds under it on each side.

It plays music at each hour, too, including “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and other songs.

Fans who want to see it will find the clock in Crosley Terrace on the outside of the stadium at the main entrance.