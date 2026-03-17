Holi Cincy is this weekend: Festival of Colors a 2-day event at Braxton Brewing

Holi, the South Asian Festival of Colors, marks the arrival of spring and the spirit of renewal, joy and community at a vibrant community celebration.

Hosted by et&al in collaboration with Braxton Brewing and Factory 52, and community partners including Asianati, this free, all-ages event transforms the outdoor greenspace at Factory 52 into a colorful gathering filled with music, movement, culture and connection.

“Holi reminds us how powerful it is when people come together in celebration,” said Vikas Sondhi, co-founder of et&al and Asianati board member. “It’s a time to welcome spring, share culture and experience the joy and vibrancy that make this festival so special.”

The event will bring the traditions of Holi to life with color throwing, music and dance. Guests can expect live performances, traditional and modern music and multiple color throwing moments throughout the event.

Food will be also available in the Gatherall Food Hall.

“It has been such a cold winter, and I cannot think of a better way to welcome spring than with music, laughter, and the beautiful colors of Holi. One of the most joyful traditions is the color throwing, where people playfully toss and smear colorful powder with friends, family and even strangers who will not be strangers for long,” said Lam Dang, public relations manager at Asianati.

He said these types of events bring together and unite the community through fun, understanding and learning.

“I would encourage everyone to come out and officially leave winter behind. This is a chance to welcome spring together as a community, celebrate culture and enjoy an afternoon filled with music, color, and happiness,” Dang said.

Attendees are encouraged to wear white and join in as clouds of colorful powder fill the air — a signature tradition of Holi celebrations.

“People can expect a lot of positivity and happiness. Holi is meant to be joyful, and that energy really comes through with the music, dancing, and color throwing. It is one of those events where you cannot help but smile and have fun because everyone around you is celebrating together,” Dang said.

TICKETS ONLINE

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/holi-cincy-celebrating-the-colors-of-spring-tickets-1984567990282.