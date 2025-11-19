Holiday lights in Dayton and the region: Driving, walking displays

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without enjoying the beauty of dazzling lights.
From Troy to Cincinnati, here are some of the most popular places to check out light displays in the Dayton area:
DRIVE-THROUGH DISPLAYS
Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Hours: 6-9 p.m. weekends Nov. 29 through Dec. 11 and 6-9 p.m. daily Dec. 12-23
Location: 2645 E. Ohio 41, Troy
More info: With over a mile of path and thousands of lights, Lost Creek Reserve in Troy’s Holiday Lights trail will take cars through woods filled with whimsical characters and scenes.
Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas
Hours: 6-9:30 p.m. Dec. 1-31
Location: 135 Camden Road, Eaton
More info: For 2025, Fort St. Clair will operate Whispering Christmas as a drive-through event where guests can check out a variety of light displays from their car. Santa will wave at vehicles from his gazebo. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. On Nov. 28, there will be a preview night, where Santa will not be present.
Land of Illusion Christmas Glow
Hours: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 20 through Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Day
Location: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
More info: Guests can take their cars through Land of Illusion’s two-mile holiday drive-through, containing eight themed areas and nearly 4 million lights. After their trip, families can enjoy a Christmas village complete with Santa’s Workshop, a petting zoo, Whoville and more. After Dec. 25, only the drive-through will operate.
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 21 through Jan. 3, 2026
Location: 1000 Locust St., Owensville
More info: Held at the Clermont County Fairgrounds, the Cincinnati Night of Lights has a variety of displays throughout its layout, totaling over 2 million lights. All tickets must be purchased in advance online.
Hours: 6-10 p.m. nightly Nov. 27 through Dec. 31
Location: 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown
More info: Light Up Middletown, located within Smith Park, will be open regardless of weather every night Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. Guests can pay for admission with a cash donation. Santa will not be attending this year.
Hours: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 6-9 p.m. Sunday now through Jan. 4. Closed Monday. Hours may change for certain holidays.
Location: 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton
More info: Pyramid Hill’s annual holiday display features over a million lights arranged into various scenes by local artists. This two-mile trek also highlights the park’s natural landscaping.
WALK-THROUGH LIGHTS DISPLAYS
Hours: 6-9 p.m. now through Jan. 3
Location: 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
More info: One of the Dayton area’s newest attractions, Deck the Diamond is Day Air Ballpark’s holiday event. There will be live performances and light shows, family-friendly activities, holiday treats, a Santa meet-and-great, exclusive merchandise and more.
Cincinnati Zoo Festival of Lights
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 20 through Jan. 4, 2026. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Location: 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati
More info: For more than 40 years, the Cincinnati Zoo has been decorated with millions of lights for the holiday season. During the celebration, guests will be able to meet Santa and the Grinch, take a ride on the North Pole Express, find five fairies in Fairyland and more. The park will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 31 for the “Happy ZOO Year” event.
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 21 through Dec. 23. Closed on Thanksgiving
Location: 3205 S. Waynesville Road, Morrow
More info: The Christmas Ranch in Morrow offers several holiday-themed attractions in addition to its light displays. This includes a Santa meet-and-great, train rides and Santa’s Bakery and Café.
Hours: 6-9 p.m. weekends Nov. 21 through Dec. 14 and 6-9 p.m. nightly Dec. 19-23
Location: 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton
More info: Guests to the Woodland Lights will be able to see a variety of displays throughout the 10-acre Countryside Park. There is also a four-car train ride, a Santa meet-and-great inside his cabin and other activities. On select nights, guests will be able to bring their leashed and friendly pets. On Dec. 26-30, the park will operate the light displays without the other attractions.
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
More info: A Carillon Christmas mixes the educational background of the Carillon Historical Park with the seasonal cheer of the holidays. This event features several train rides, a Santa meet-and-great, special shows and more.
Hours: Select nights Nov. 28 through Dec. 31
Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason
More info: Kings Island’s popular WinterFest event will return this year, featuring numerous holiday characters, activities, treats and light displays. Several of the park’s attractions will also be open, such as Mystic Timbers and Flight of Fear.
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 through Dec. 20
Location: 10542 Ohio 73, Waynesville
More info: Happening at Renaissance Park, the home of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, Yuletide Village is a fantasy-themed holiday event, complete with Santa and his less jolly counterpart Krampus, a marketplace filled with local vendors, holiday treats, live entertainment and light displays.
Hours: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28 though Dec. 30. 6-8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Location: 75 Water St., Clifton
More info: Using more than 5 million lights, the famous Clifton Mill transforms its operating water mill and the surrounding area into a holiday display lauded across the country. Before Christmas Eve, guests can catch a glimpse of Santa inside his workshop preparing to deliver presents across the globe. Gates open one hour prior to the display activating.
HOW TO SEND INFO
Don’t see your venue on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com and ddnnews@coxinc.com to get it added.
