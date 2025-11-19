Holiday lights in Dayton and the region: Driving, walking displays

DRIVE-THROUGH DISPLAYS

Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Hours: 6-9 p.m. weekends Nov. 29 through Dec. 11 and 6-9 p.m. daily Dec. 12-23

Location: 2645 E. Ohio 41, Troy

More info: With over a mile of path and thousands of lights, Lost Creek Reserve in Troy’s Holiday Lights trail will take cars through woods filled with whimsical characters and scenes.

Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas

Hours: 6-9:30 p.m. Dec. 1-31

Location: 135 Camden Road, Eaton

More info: For 2025, Fort St. Clair will operate Whispering Christmas as a drive-through event where guests can check out a variety of light displays from their car. Santa will wave at vehicles from his gazebo. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. On Nov. 28, there will be a preview night, where Santa will not be present.

Land of Illusion Christmas Glow

Hours: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 20 through Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Day

Location: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

More info: Guests can take their cars through Land of Illusion’s two-mile holiday drive-through, containing eight themed areas and nearly 4 million lights. After their trip, families can enjoy a Christmas village complete with Santa’s Workshop, a petting zoo, Whoville and more. After Dec. 25, only the drive-through will operate.

Cincinnati Nights of Lights

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 21 through Jan. 3, 2026

Location: 1000 Locust St., Owensville

More info: Held at the Clermont County Fairgrounds, the Cincinnati Night of Lights has a variety of displays throughout its layout, totaling over 2 million lights. All tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Light Up Middletown

Hours: 6-10 p.m. nightly Nov. 27 through Dec. 31

Location: 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown

More info: Light Up Middletown, located within Smith Park, will be open regardless of weather every night Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. Guests can pay for admission with a cash donation. Santa will not be attending this year.

Pyramid Hill Lights

Hours: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 6-9 p.m. Sunday now through Jan. 4. Closed Monday. Hours may change for certain holidays.

Location: 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton

More info: Pyramid Hill’s annual holiday display features over a million lights arranged into various scenes by local artists. This two-mile trek also highlights the park’s natural landscaping.

WALK-THROUGH LIGHTS DISPLAYS

Deck the Diamond

Hours: 6-9 p.m. now through Jan. 3

Location: 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

More info: One of the Dayton area’s newest attractions, Deck the Diamond is Day Air Ballpark’s holiday event. There will be live performances and light shows, family-friendly activities, holiday treats, a Santa meet-and-great, exclusive merchandise and more.

Cincinnati Zoo Festival of Lights

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 20 through Jan. 4, 2026. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Location: 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati

More info: For more than 40 years, the Cincinnati Zoo has been decorated with millions of lights for the holiday season. During the celebration, guests will be able to meet Santa and the Grinch, take a ride on the North Pole Express, find five fairies in Fairyland and more. The park will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 31 for the “Happy ZOO Year” event.

The Christmas Ranch

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 21 through Dec. 23. Closed on Thanksgiving

Location: 3205 S. Waynesville Road, Morrow

More info: The Christmas Ranch in Morrow offers several holiday-themed attractions in addition to its light displays. This includes a Santa meet-and-great, train rides and Santa’s Bakery and Café.

Woodland Lights

Hours: 6-9 p.m. weekends Nov. 21 through Dec. 14 and 6-9 p.m. nightly Dec. 19-23

Location: 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton

More info: Guests to the Woodland Lights will be able to see a variety of displays throughout the 10-acre Countryside Park. There is also a four-car train ride, a Santa meet-and-great inside his cabin and other activities. On select nights, guests will be able to bring their leashed and friendly pets. On Dec. 26-30, the park will operate the light displays without the other attractions.

A Carillon Christmas

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

More info: A Carillon Christmas mixes the educational background of the Carillon Historical Park with the seasonal cheer of the holidays. This event features several train rides, a Santa meet-and-great, special shows and more.

Kings Island WinterFest

Hours: Select nights Nov. 28 through Dec. 31

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: Kings Island’s popular WinterFest event will return this year, featuring numerous holiday characters, activities, treats and light displays. Several of the park’s attractions will also be open, such as Mystic Timbers and Flight of Fear.

Yuletide Village

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Friday and 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 through Dec. 20

Location: 10542 Ohio 73, Waynesville

More info: Happening at Renaissance Park, the home of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, Yuletide Village is a fantasy-themed holiday event, complete with Santa and his less jolly counterpart Krampus, a marketplace filled with local vendors, holiday treats, live entertainment and light displays.

Clifton Mill

Hours: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28 though Dec. 30. 6-8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Location: 75 Water St., Clifton

More info: Using more than 5 million lights, the famous Clifton Mill transforms its operating water mill and the surrounding area into a holiday display lauded across the country. Before Christmas Eve, guests can catch a glimpse of Santa inside his workshop preparing to deliver presents across the globe. Gates open one hour prior to the display activating.

HOW TO SEND INFO