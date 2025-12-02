Holiday shopping deals: Some carrying over from Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The holiday shopping season is plowing ahead, even as snow blankets large portions of the U.S. in early December.
Though some deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have reduced a bit, there are savings still to be had. This also signifies those days truly are days to get lower prices.
We noticed on some Apple products, sold via Amazon, the deals are actually better (more savings). This was also the case with deals at Home Depot, for example, a GE high-efficiency washer was $568 before Black Friday and as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 2 it was $548. That could buy you some laundry detergent to go with it!
Here is an updated list of deals:
TVs
- Toshiba 43-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV: $149.99 (save $150)
- LG 43-inch UA77 Series AI 4K TV: $229.99 (save $100)
- Insignia 55-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV: $199.99 (save $150)
- Samsung 55-inch S90F Series OLED 4K TV: $1,199.99 (save $600)
- LG 65-inch 70A Series QNED AI 4K TV: $479.99 (save $100)
- Samsung 65-inch S90F Series OLED 4K TV: $1,399.99 (save $1,100)
- LG 77-inch B5 Series OLED AI 4K TV: $1,499.99 (save $1,500)
- Samsung 85-inch QN90F Series Neo QLED Mini LED 4K TV: $2,299.99 (save $2,200)
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook 315 (Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC): $176 (save $123)
- Asus Vivobook 14 (Intel Core 5 120U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $329.99 (save $200)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $649.99 (save $400)
Headphones
- Soundcore by Anker Q20i: $39.99 (save $30)
- Sony WH-1000XM5: $248 (save $151.99)
Smartwatches
- Fitbit Versa 4: $119.95 (save $80)
- Garmin Bounce Kids Smartwatch: $119.99 (save $30)
- Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): $199.99 (save $100)
- Garmin fēnix 8: $849.99 (save $250)
Apple
- Apple AirTag (4-pack): $62.99 (save $36.01)
- Apple Watch SE, 3rd Gen (GPS, 40mm): $199 (save $50)
- Apple iPad Pro (M5, 11 inch): $899 (save $100)
- Apple MacBook Pro, 14-inch (M5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,349 (save $250)
Household
- NinjaFlip Toaster Oven and Air Fryer: $149 (save $100)
- GE High-Efficiency Top Load Washer: $548 (save $301)
- GE Burner Element Free-Standing Electric Range in Stainless Steel with Crisp Mode: $648 (save $331)
- LG 3 Door French Door Refrigerator: $1,598 (save $1,501)
- GE Profile Smart UltraFast Electric Washer and Dryer: $1,798 (save $901)
Vacuums
- Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: $279.00 (save $220)
Streaming services
- YouTube TV: $72.99 a month for the first 3 months (savings of $10/month). Online: tv.youtube.com
- Disney, Hulu, and ESPN bundle: $29.99 a month for 12 months. Online: hulu.com
- Starz: $30 for one year (savings of $40). Online: starz.com
About the Author