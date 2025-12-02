Holiday shopping deals: Some carrying over from Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Shoppers browse for Black Friday deals at Atlantic Station outdoor mall, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner)

Credit: AP

Shoppers browse for Black Friday deals at Atlantic Station outdoor mall, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner)
Lifestyles
By Brooke Bunch
Updated 15 minutes ago
The holiday shopping season is plowing ahead, even as snow blankets large portions of the U.S. in early December.

Though some deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have reduced a bit, there are savings still to be had. This also signifies those days truly are days to get lower prices.

We noticed on some Apple products, sold via Amazon, the deals are actually better (more savings). This was also the case with deals at Home Depot, for example, a GE high-efficiency washer was $568 before Black Friday and as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 2 it was $548. That could buy you some laundry detergent to go with it!

Here is an updated list of deals:

TVs

Laptops

Headphones

Smartwatches

Apple

Household

Vacuums

Streaming services

  • YouTube TV: $72.99 a month for the first 3 months (savings of $10/month). Online: tv.youtube.com
  • Disney, Hulu, and ESPN bundle: $29.99 a month for 12 months. Online: hulu.com
  • Starz: $30 for one year (savings of $40). Online: starz.com
About the Author

Brooke is an executive speechwriter and brand strategist with an interior design hobby. She's an aspiring wake surfer, novelist and Miami University of Ohio graduate. Reach her at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.