Holly Days at the Dayton Arcade will have more than 50 vendors this year

The Contemporary Dayton will have its CoSHOP available, featuring a rotating selection of items. Local arts groups will also perform holiday songs in the Arcade’s Rotunda and Tank stages. Daily holiday character entertainment from Fairy Godmother Events will delight kids of all ages as well.

“Holly Days at the Arcade is the epitome of community and culture, bringing together some of Dayton’s incredible talent in the fields of entertainment and cuisine, as well as locally owned businesses and artisans,” said Samantha Hughes, owner of Riley Street Merchants and Holly Days vendor, in a press statement. “Spanning three days where the spirit of the holiday season shines all the brighter, Holly Days is an event where memories are made in this iconic destination. And as always, being a part of the experience is an honor for vendors like me and guests alike.”

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

New this year, the Greater Dayton RTA will expand its free holiday shuttle service to all three days of Holly Days. The shuttle will run from 3-8 p.m. with additional stops at the Oregon District Garage on Fifth Street and at Patterson and Monument Avenue, offering convenient access to Deck the Diamond at Day Air Ballpark and MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape. Holly Days is also partnering this year with Waste Free Dayton to make the event more sustainable, helping reduce waste and promote eco-friendly practices.

For the third year, Holly Days is partnering with Five Rivers MetroParks’ Sunset at the Market at 2nd Street Market event to create a comprehensive downtown holiday shopping experience Dec. 11. The RTA shuttle will add a stop at 2nd Street Market Dec. 11 only.

Organizers also encourage guests to come hungry. The Arcade complex’s full-service restaurants, Lucho at 37 W. Fourth Street, Table 33 at 45 W. Fourth Street, and the Garden Grille & Bar at 18 W. Third St., will be open for happy hour, dinner, and drinks. Members of the 6888 Kitchen will notably serve a diverse menu from the Kitchen’s Rotunda entrance during the event, and food trucks will line Fourth Street near the Rotunda’s entrance. Cash bars will also be available throughout the Arcade.

The event will also host a food drive benefiting Miami Valley Meals, an organization that creates free chef-prepared meals in bulk for distribution through organizations that serve those experiencing food insecurity in Dayton. Donations will be accepted in the Rotunda concourse during Holly Days, and a full list of suggested items will be provided on the Dayton Arcade’s website and social media pages. Miami Valley Meals will also offer donation-based gift wrapping on Dec. 11.

“Holly Days continues to grow and transform into something truly special. This year, I’m excited for guests to experience the North Arcade retail marketplace through the opening of the Arcade’s Third Street entrance,” said Megan Dunn Peters, marketing and community partnerships manager for Cross Street Partners, in a press statement. “From discovering unique gifts at local vendor booths to enjoying live entertainment and celebrating the season with friends and family, the Dayton Arcade offers a holiday experience like no other. We’re thankful to our title sponsors, AES Ohio and Dayton Daily News, along with our many community partners, for helping make Holly Days at the Arcade a magical celebration for both Dayton residents and visitors from across the region.”

HOW TO GO

What: Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by AES Ohio and Dayton Daily News

Where: The Dayton Arcade’s entrances at 35 W. Fourth St., 24 W. Third St., and 31 S. Main St.

When: 3-8 p.m. Wed. Dec. 10-Fri. Dec. 12

Cost: Free

More info: arcadedayton.com or the Dayton Arcade’s social media pages.