Honoring a visionary: New exhibit celebrating James M. Cox’s lasting impact will be at Carillon Historical Park

The building will feature demonstration areas, seasonal vending space and a centerpiece multimedia exhibit.
47 minutes ago
A new exhibit honoring the late James M. Cox, whose influential imprint of entrepreneurship and leadership encompassed journalism and politics, will open at Carillon Historical Park in 2026.

The park has received a $1.5 million grant from the James M. Cox Foundation to help fund the exhibit honoring its namesake, James Middleton Cox (1870-1957). In addition to rising to prominence as a newspaper publisher, Cox served as a U.S. congressman, Ohio’s first three-term governor and the 1920 presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket alongside Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

The gift completes the funding needed to begin construction of the new building, which will stand across from the Wright Brothers National Museum and next to Gem City Letterpress — the nation’s only working 1930s letterpress job shop in a museum.

Along with support from the Eichelberger Foundation, the Dayton Legal Heritage Foundation and an anonymous couple, this contribution positions the project for completion by the end of 2026.

Artist rendering of the exterior view of the new complex, which is meant to represent a partial Dayton streetscape with the portion, right of the livery, adapted to resemble 27 East 2nd St., the location a young James M. Cox first occupied after purchasing the Dayton Daily News. CONTRIBUTED

“James M. Cox is monumental to the nation and the region,” said Brady Kress, president and CEO of Carillon Historical Park. “Carillon Park (showcases) prominent Daytonians who did unique things that changed Dayton and the world and he certainly meets that criteria. We’re excited about the generous support of the James M. Cox Foundation for finally making this a reality.”

Cox, who lived and died in Dayton, is also the founder of Cox Enterprises. The company’s roots date to 1898, when the 28-year-old, Ohio-born farm boy purchased the Dayton Evening News — now the Dayton Daily News — for $26,000.

“My great-grandfather loved Dayton and considered it his home until the end,” said Alex Taylor, chairman and CEO, Cox Enterprises. “From his earliest days as an entrepreneur at the Dayton Daily News, to the rescue of the city after the flood when he was governor, till he wrote his final column, he was focused on Dayton.

“It is only fitting to celebrate his extraordinary life with this exhibit so people can see the important role he and Dayton played in America,” he said.

With Franklin D. Roosevelt (right) as his running mate, Gov. James M. Cox (left) campaigns in Dayton against fellow Ohioan Warren G. Harding. The election outcome would decide the successor to President Woodrow Wilson. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

The new building will feature demonstration areas, a seasonal vending space, central restrooms and a centerpiece multimedia exhibit. Welcoming visitors will be a lifelike audio-animatronic Gov. James M. Cox, who will introduce guests to his remarkable life and legacy.

“The new exhibit will have major, chronological headlines that are all Dayton stories which caught the attention of others outside of Dayton as well as around the state and the nation,” Kress said. “Those headlines include winning the Democratic nomination in 1920, being governor of Ohio during World War I and being instrumental in passing the legislation that established the Miami Conservancy District. We’ll also (display) really neat artifacts that haven’t been exhibited on a permanent basis.”

The exhibit also refreshingly expands the park’s exploration of print media.

“Largely, Carillon Park has been talking about job shops but here is a scenario in which we can (tell) a massive story about publishing and printing newspapers while also being able to tie together all of the fantastic legal and political stories in (Cox’s) lifetime as a governor and local businessman,” Kress said. “Most of them just happened to have a major headline in the Dayton Daily News.”

Three Dayton citizens who played important parts in the development of the Miami Consevancy district's floor prevention plan. (left-right) Col. E. A. Deeds, chairman of the board of the National Cash Register Co., Gov. Cox, who saw to it that the consevancy law was pushed through the Ohio General Assembly soon after the 1913 Dayton flood, and John A. McMahon, one of Dayton's most noted lawyers and the author of the law which now governs the Miami Conservancy district. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

Rob Rohr, publisher of the Dayton Daily News, also thanked the Foundation for its support of this project. He is committed to upholding Cox’s legacy as well.

“James M. Cox’s leadership helped make Dayton a hub of innovation,” Rohr said. “We’re grateful to the Foundation for this generous gift and proud to honor his legacy by contributing to this project, but every day we honor him by building the next chapter of local media — innovative, fearless and rooted in trust.”

Organizers are confident the exhibit will serve as an educational, enlightening and multi-generational source of rediscovery into Cox’s impactful history.

“No one else except southwest Ohio can claim Governor Cox as one of their hometown sons,” Kress said. “Carillon Park is going to be the place to offer the story behind the name. It will allow guests to hear his story and get a sense of who he was and what he did. We have so many tremendous stories to tell and this is one more chapter in Dayton’s history that changed the world.”

The Nov. 6, 1912 edition of the Dayton Daily News marks James M. Cox's win as Ohio governor. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.