Hotel Ardent interior design pays tribute to Dayton history

According to Sales Manager Paige Abromaitis, the idea is to bring thoughtful hospitality to places that have strong local stories to tell — often through adaptive reuse projects that give old buildings new life.

Here, Abromaitis talks about Hotel Ardent’s design choices as a tribute to Dayton’s history of innovation.

Can you describe the ‘Dayton inventions’ theme of the hotel design?

Our hotel design pays tribute to Dayton’s rich history of innovation and invention. From the Wright brothers to the cash register, our city has an impressive legacy, and we’ve woven that into the fabric of the hotel’s identity.

At the front desk you will find a display case with a curated collection of invention-themed artifacts and nods to Dayton’s industrial past, including model airplanes and mechanical pieces that hint at the city’s ties to early aviation and technology.

Each guestroom includes subtle references to local innovations — think Edison bulb-inspired lighting, custom artwork celebrating historic patents and industrial-style finishes that blend modern comfort with a sense of place.

Credit: Apple Photos Clean Up Credit: Apple Photos Clean Up

Are there other design elements that were made specifically for the hotel in the spirit of Dayton innovation and engineering?

Our logo design features typography and geometric elements meant to reflect the precision and ingenuity of Dayton’s inventors. Hotel Ardent’s “A” logo is based on a protractor, a nod to Dayton innovation. The company had two artists come out to make it for us.

Located behind the bar, our one-of-a kind Negroni Machine is a true showpiece. It’s best known for crafting the signature Flywheel Negroni, featured on Bistecca’s beverage menu. Stop by during Negroni Hour, Monday through Saturday from 4:30 to 6:30 for the perfect pour.

The machine, a one-of-a-kind invention, involves a series of steps resembling a Rube Goldberg machine to deliver the cocktail.

Can you tell us about the hotelier and why he is drawn to rehabbing historic buildings in smaller cities?

Hotel Ardent is part of the First Hospitality portfolio, led by CEO David Duncan and based in Chicago. The company is known for developing boutique hotels in revitalized historic properties, especially in growing, culture-rich smaller cities.

A few sister properties that follow a similar model include The Drake Oak Brook in Illinois — a rebirth of a classic hotel from the 1960s, and the Hilton Garden Inn, Milwaukee-Original: Loyalty Building, which was formerly Northwestern Mutual Headquarters (c. 1886). It has been transformed into a 128‑room Hilton Garden Inn and retains the original granite, limestone floors, a six‑story atrium and distinctive 19th‑century commercial interior elements.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

How can guests book a stay?

Guests can book a stay directly through our website at hotelardent.com, or by calling our front desk team. Rates typically start around $159 per night, though pricing may vary slightly depending on the date and room type. We always encourage booking direct for the best available rate.