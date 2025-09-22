How to get free museum admission with your Dayton Metro Library card

Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., provides fun opportunities to step back in time and reflect on Dayton’s innovative past. Overseen by Dayton History, the 65-acre park features a hand-carved carousel, a small water-powered paper mill harkening back to the 19th century, trains, slides, 4-D theater, living history experiences, thousands of artifacts, extensive educational programming and more.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Dayton History passes, original provided through a grant from the National Park Service and now funded by DML because of National Park Service funding cuts, are considered family passes good for two adults and up to 10 of their children or grandchildren. There are 22 passes available, roughly one per DML location.

“These passes have been checked out 86 times so far this year,” Knight said. “They expired in March but returned about a week ago, which is nice. The passes have also have been checked out 228 times in their lifetime. We started this program last year, so the majority of those check outs have been within in the last 12 months.”

Knight acknowledged the passes have a long hold list but cautions the community not to be dismayed.

“You can place your hold and then freeze it so you can move up the queue until you get to the top and you can also set the date you want to unfreeze it,” she said. “For example, if you want to go to Carillon Park the week of Thanksgiving when school is out, you can place your hold now, freeze it until November, and let yourself move up the list so you can be more likely to get it when you’re going to want to go.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

She also encourages the community to embrace Carillon Historical Park with a more leisure mindset.

“I think Carillon Park is a hidden gem in our community,” Knight said. “I think people tend to go on a school field trip instead of working it into their plans (elsewhere). It’s also nice to explore the park with your family. Some people also have a deeper appreciation for history the older they get.”

Dayton Art Institute (DAI), 456 Belmonte Park North, has been a cultural cornerstone for the Dayton region for more than 100 years. Current exhibitions include “The Max May Memorial Holocaust Art” and “Wonders in Color: Art by Alexander Calder & Others.”

The DAI’s family membership passes — two adults and up to four children — are available through DML. This partnership with DML started in 2019.

“The Dayton Art Institute wants the art experience to be accessible for all,” Knight said. “This year, we have 62 passes which have been checked out 369 times since (the beginning) of 2025. They’re a pretty popular item but the intention is that every branch will have one available when someone is interested.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

She also reflected on the changing nature of information and the library’s necessity to pivot.

“The heart of the library’s mission is about providing information, so, yes, historically, that has mostly meant books — making books available to people who would otherwise not have access or providing books you might not have thought to buy for yourself," Knight said. “But as our communities change and technology changes, information is out there in the community in the form of museums and other local community resources. Obviously we can’t bring the holdings of the Dayton Art Institute into the library so the next best thing is to provide a pathway for patrons to get to the Art Institute.”

HOW TO PARTNER UP

Dayton Metro Library would enjoy adding more museum partnerships. If you know of a museum who would like to participate or for more information, contact Allison Knight at 937-496-8507 or email her at aknight@daytonmetrolibrary.org.