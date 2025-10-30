Make A Difference: How to provide support to parents of hospitalized children

The Kappa Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary sorority for women educators, has partnered with HHoD to support families facing unexpected hospital stays. Through the creation of handmade cards and the assembly of Care Kits, these dedicated educators are extending compassion and care to families during some of their most difficult moments.

Today, HHoD’s mission is to support families admitted to the Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units of Dayton Children’s, Kettering Medical Center, and Miami Valley Hospital as well as Shriners Children’s Ohio. Each Care Kit contains travel-sized personal care items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, hand lotion, pen and paper, a hospital cafeteria voucher, and a handmade get-well card.

Since its founding, Helping Hands of Dayton has distributed more than 15,000 Care Kits to families across the region.

For the members of Alpha Delta Kappa’s Kappa Chapter, whose organization is grounded in altruism, the partnership was a natural fit. “Initially, Debi Koch reached out to Helping Hands of Dayton because it was a perfect marriage of our skills as card makers and their need for cards along with expert bag stuffers,” said Cathy Schaetzle, Co-President of the Kappa Chapter.

“Throughout the year as I work on cards, I think about people who are possibly facing the worst day of their lives at a hospital. I hope the cards we prepare as Kappa Chapter sisters will provide a measure of solace for them and the bags we fill will let them know someone cares,” Schaetzle said.

Here’s what they can use:

Travel-sized personal care items such as :

• Toothpaste, toothbrushes

• Deodorant

• Hand lotion

• Tissues

• Pen and paper

• A hospital cafeteria voucher

• Handmade get-well cards

Volunteer groups are invited to create get well cards for future Care Kits.

Items can be dropped off weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Summit Industries, 4545 Gateway Circle, Dayton.

Financial contributions are always appreciated and help fund the purchase of hospital food vouchers and Care Kit supplies. Donations can be mailed to: Helping Hands of Dayton, Leslie Cayot, 539 Bellasera Drive, Dayton, OH 45369.