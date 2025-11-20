How to support Corner Cupboard as it marks 65 years of helping local nonprofits

Board president Patty Snyder said it all started with a group of 21 stay-at-home moms who got together for fun. It evolved into a thrift store, (originally a little house at the corner of Wayne Avenue and Pierce Street) to support women missionaries in Appalachia and those in the East end community.

“Their mission has continued through their daughters and granddaughters, and the spirit of giving is still alive today,” Snyder said.

Beth Cloyd is a case in point. Her mother was involved with the thrift shop for many years and remembers helping out at the age of 10.

Tom Jackson of Oakwood is a Corner Cupboard volunteer as well.

“I joined the team at the CC at my wife’s request,” he said. “I stay because I enjoy the spirit of the place — friendly banter and the concern all the volunteers have for each other. These, along with the chance to recycle items back into the community and help others in the process, offer a lot of reward for my efforts."

Jackson, a retired engineer, tests and fixes donated items before they are put in the store. He tests Christmas tree lights, batteries in toys, appliances and more.

“This rich legacy gives the Corner Cupboard the charm of an old-fashioned general store—where neighbors not only come to shop but also catch up on the latest news," said Snyder. " Volunteers build genuine friendships with customers, and sometimes those customers become volunteers themselves. It’s a cycle of kindness and community, with over 100 volunteers—now including men—working together, laughing, and making a difference."

Today the shop is located at 504 Xenia Ave., just across from St. Mary’s Church and a stone’s throw from the East End Community Center.

Inside, you’ll find a treasure trove of items: clothing for men, women, and children, small household appliances, kitchenware, tools, toys, jewelry, books, office supplies, and much more.

“Our donations come from all across the Miami Valley,” said Snyder. “People know that what they donate doesn’t just benefit our store — it supports a wide range of charitable causes. It’s recycling with a purpose!”

The Corner Cupboard is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Here’s what is needed:

Clean clothes

Gently worn shoes and boots

Purses and luggage

Non-upholstered furniture

Toys, games and puzzles

Pictures and artwork

Fabric

Bedding

Tools

Jewelry

Antiques

Seasonal decorations

Pots and pans

Pet supplies

Flat-screen TVs

Books

Items not accepted include upholstered furniture, mattresses and computers.

MORE DETAILS

Corner Cupboard Thrift Shop volunteers accept donations at the back door during store hours, and will pick up donations on Monday and Thursday if you call (937) 252-5491 to make arrangements. The store is at 504 Xenia Ave., Dayton.

See the website at cornercupboarddayton.org and check the store’s Facebook page for specials.