How you can help further reduce air pollution

Drive less

Exhaust from cars is among the biggest contributors to air pollution. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the transportation sector is responsible for approximately 45 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the United States. The Union of Concerned Scientists reports that studies have linked exhaust emissions like nitrogen oxide to adverse effects on various organ systems in the body.

Driving less frequently can help to curb the vehicle exhaust emissions that are contributing to air pollution across the globe.

Do your homework before purchasing an electric vehicle

Electric vehicles (EVs) do not produce the exhaust emissions that have contributed so heavily to air pollution, and that has compelled millions of drivers to make the switch from gas-powered automobiles to EVs. In theory, EVs should be an ally in the fight against air pollution.

However, that might come down to which type of EV drivers purchase.

According to Cars.com, EVs tend to be heavier than similar gas cars, and that extra weight can cause tires to wear more quickly. In addition, Cars.com notes tires made for EVs are designed to provide reduced rolling resistance in an attempt to increase driving range, but still might not last as long as traditional tires on gas-powered vehicles. Tire wear and the resulting road dust pollution can affect air quality.

These variables underscore the significance of doing your homework before purchasing an EV. Industry experts note that more research into the effects of the non-exhaust emissions produced by EVs is necessary, but in the meantime car buyers can conduct their own research and determine if purchasing an EV is an effective way for them to combat air pollution.

Consider additional electric-powered alternatives

Even if drivers are hesitant to purchase an EV, they have other options to reduce their reliance on gas-powered products. Gas-powered lawn care products like mowers and string trimmers can be significant contributors to air pollution. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, a single hour running a gas-powered lawn mower can produce the same amount of pollution as a 100-mile car trip.

That’s because smaller gas-powered engines like the ones on mowers and leaf blowers lack pollution control devices.

Plant trees

The National Park Service notes that trees improve air quality in various ways. Trees directly remove pollutants from the air and reduce energy consumption in buildings, thus reducing emissions produced by air conditioners and other appliances. An analysis from the Urban Ecology Research Learning Alliance found that urban forest tree-canopy in 11 National Capital Area parks removes more than 1.1 million metric tons of air pollution every year.

Air pollution is a prevalent and formidable threat. Fortunately, there’s much everyone can do to combat that threat.

AIR POLLUTION FACTS

An estimated 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide are connected to outdoor air pollution as the cause

Most premature deaths caused by air pollution are in low- to middle-income countries, with the greatest number in the Southeast Asia and Western Pacific regions

Air pollution is the second highest risk factor for noncommunicable diseases in the world

Source: World Health Organization

