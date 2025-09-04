Huber Heights Multicultural Festival has full schedule of performances

“Huber Heights is very diverse, and so every year we try to represent a large variety of different cultures that either live, work or play here,” said Sarah Williams, communications coordinator for Huber Heights.

Organizers have released the entertainment schedule for the festival, set to begin at 11 a.m. with a Bahamian music performance.

The full schedule is as follows:

11 a.m.: Welcome & Bahamian Band

Noon: Filipino Dancers

​1 p.m.: Dayton Salsa Project

2 p.m.: Mystical Motion Dance Troupe

2:30 p.m.: Irensian Guahan/Arm Wrestling

3 p.m.: Ballet Folclorico Xochihua

3:30 p.m.: Group Masara

4 p.m.: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

According to Williams, these performances are one of the aspects visitors love most about the festival.

“Food is always a very popular thing, but then [so is] just how diverse the performers are,” said Williams. “The whole premise around this is to demonstrate different cultures that make up Huber Heights.”

Dining will be another major aspect of the festival, as multiple food trucks will attend the event, offering tastes of various nations.

“We also have vendors that will be there throughout the day, and they’ll be either sharing different culture opportunities or they’ll have things that people who come can purchase,” said Williams.

Children will also be able to take part in various activities including face painting and caricature drawings at the festival’s Kids Zone.

Organizers recommend guests bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Some vendors may not take credit cards, so cash is also recommended.

HOW TO GO