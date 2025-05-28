Huge lineup of films to show during Dayton Jewish International Film Fest, which turns 25

The programming also includes a “Night of Shorts” and “Bee Movie,” a bonus film and program designed specifically for children slated in July.

“Bringing this (idea) to Dayton was a bold move,” said Marc Jacob, executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Dayton. “We started with a festival that had five movies its first year and we’ve grown and added movies after that. Also, we hear about (the festival) throughout the community. It’s something people wait for every year. We have some die-hard fans no matter what we choose.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The opening night film, “Matchmaking,” is a comedy concerning a modern-day Romeo who “goes to comical lengths to pursue his one true love.” The film will be screened Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, Dayton. All other films will be screened at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton, and the Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg.

Explore High school theaters across Dayton region in spotlight at Schuster Center

The festival is co-chaired by Meredith Levinson and Gayle Moscowitz. In addition to being impressed by the level of filmmaking and stories, the committee was intentional about keeping the lineup emotionally lighter this time around.

“We have a fabulous festival this year — the best of the best,” Moscowitz said. “One of my favorites is ‘Shari and Lamb Chop.’ Who doesn’t like Lamb Chop? It’s a great film. ‘Matchmaking’ is also very cute and light. We’ve learned from past experience that people do not want heavy movies. So we’ve gotten away from that although we still have a couple of dramas.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

She’s also pleased about securing films that typically screen in bigger metropolitan cities.

“These are movies that would not necessarily come to Dayton,” Moscowitz said. “They show in bigger cities like New York, Chicago, L.A. and Miami. We’re giving people an opportunity to see movies that are not readily available in town.”

Considering the strife of current events nationally and globally from the rise of anti-Semitism to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, organizers are aware of how important it is to shed a positive message about Jewish culture. Jacob is particularly excited about “Midas Man,” the closing night film concerning music entrepreneur Brian Epstein who managed the Beatles.

“There can be negativity going around in the country with a lot of anti-Semitism but we look at this festival as an opportunity to celebrate all the different aspects of Jewish life,” Jacob said. “This is a lineup that speaks not only to the Jewish community but the general community. It’s the opportunity to celebrate the arts in another form and show the diversity of the Jewish people.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Single tickets are priced from $12-$18. Season passes are $110. There are also select films available to screen virtually. For more information, call 937-610-1555 or visit jewishdayton.org.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday, June 5

Glass Center 7:15 p.m. “Matchmaking”

Tuesday, June 10

The Neon 7:15 p.m. “Running on Sand”

Thursday, June 12

The Neon 7:15 p.m. “Shari and Lamb Chop”

Sunday, June 15

The Neon 7:15 p.m. “The Blond Boy from the Casbah”

Tuesday, June 17

The Neon 9:30 a.m. “Simone-Woman of the Century”

Thursday, June 19

The Neon 7:15 p.m. Night of Shorts: “The President’s Tailor,” “Fiddler on the Moon,” “How to Make Challah,” “Periphery,” “Mahjong and Mahashas”

Sunday, June 22

The Neon 3:15 p.m. “Troll Storm”

The Neon 7:15 p.m. “Bad Shabbos”

Tuesday, June 24

The Neon 7:15 p.m. “Come Closer”

Thursday, June 26

The Neon 7:15 p.m. “Shoshana”

Sunday, June 29

The Plaza 6:45 p.m. “Midas Man”

Sunday, July 13

The Neon 3:15 p.m. “Bee Movie”