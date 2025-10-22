Hundreds of candy bars to fall from the sky in Butler County at event this weekend

Breaking: Oakwood Schools joins lawsuit against vouchers

Warbirds ‘Candy Bomber’ activity is at Middleton airport.
The Butler County Warbirds Museum, headquartered at the Middletown Regional Airport’s historic “City Hangar” aims to give visitors a look at World War II history through historic aircraft and memorabilia. Provided

The Butler County Warbirds will have its fourth annual Candy Bomber event this weekend at the Middletown Regional Airport/Butler County Warbirds headquarters.

“We will be dropping parachutes of candy from our most recently restored aircraft, the ’41 Aeronca L-3E,” said Tim Epperhart, president. “We are a military history museum, and we were looking for an event to have at Halloween, and what a better way to do that than to remember somebody from history. The gentleman, Gail Halvorsen, who started the candy drop during the Berlin Airlift was one of the transport pilots.”

Lt. Halvorsen looked out of the airplane and saw the children of Berlin watching the airplanes as they came in to land. So, he took his Hershey bar candy ration, tied it to a handkerchief and he threw it out the window like a parachute, he said.

“He started telling other pilots what he was doing, and they started doing it. Then, the Air Force got involved, and they started supplying the candy bars and the parachutes, and it just became a public relations snowball, where it kept building,” Epperhart said. “That’s one of the things people remember from the Berlin Airlift.”

Inspired by the famous Berlin Candy Bomber, the candy drop is weather-permitting. However, the event will take place regardless of the weather with festivities and candy in the hangar.

“We are going to recreate that, and we will throw candy out of one of our World War II airplanes to the kids below. We did it the first year, and it was remarkably successful. Kids had a blast. We only did 100 candy bars that year, and last year, we did 650 candy bars. It’s become a popular event,” said Epperhart.

The Butler County Warbirds Candy Bomber event will be from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Middletown Regional Airport/Butler County Warbirds headquarters at 2351 Wedekind Drive in Middletown. Children will be separated into groups by age. Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes as they learn about history.

The Butler County Warbirds Museum, headquartered at the Middletown Regional Airport’s historic “City Hangar” aims to give visitors a look at World War II history through historic aircraft and memorabilia. The City Hangar, located on the eastern corner of the airport, was built in 1938.

Ginny McCabe is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, media professional, speaker and teacher. She has covered news, lifestyles, and entertainment for the Journal-News for more than two decades. Ginny was named "Best Freelance Writer" in 2018, 2021, and 2022, and she is a Kiplinger Fellow, Class of 2019.