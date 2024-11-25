Ideas for healthy holiday meal swaps

Although presents garner most of the fanfare during the holiday season, there is no denying that food and entertaining also figure prominently this time of year. Delish magazine reports that Christmas food consumption ranks third, behind Thanksgiving and Super Bowl Sunday, among Americans, and that a single Christmas meal can weigh in at 3,000 calories, not factoring in any other food consumed that day.
No one wants to feel held back while having fun with family and friends, but smart food choices can mean healthier living during this season of festivities. Dish up these alternatives when holiday entertaining.
- Lean on leaner cuts of meat. A strong body is built on protein, and holiday hosts often make a meat or poultry dish the star of the holiday dinner table. When selecting holiday fare, choose leaner options such as “round” or “loin” roasts; otherwise, select white-fleshed fish and skinless poultry in lieu of other options.
- Use broths instead of creams. Soups and gravies are popular this time of year, and both can be made healthier by opting for stock or broth bases over more fattening milks or creams when creating these recipes.
- Create a one-crust pie. Pie is one of the more popular holiday desserts, and plenty of the calories come from a rich, buttery crust. Lighten up by serving a one-crust pie, such as pumpkin or sweet potato. Fruit-based pies like apple or blueberry also can be made with one crust. Simply top the fruit with a light crumb coating.
- Find ways to incorporate vegetables. Vegetables are low in calories and rich in vitamins and nutrients. Many also are high in fiber, so they can help people avoid overeating. According to dietary experts from the American Heart Association, people should aim for four to five servings of vegetables each day. When making a plate, fill half of the plate with vegetables. Enhance dishes like lasagna or other pastas with fresh vegetables as well.
- Skip the fried bird. Although deep-frying a turkey can reduce cooking time, frying historically is not the best cooking method for those who are making health-conscious choices. Rather than frying, consider spatchcocking (also known as butterflying) the turkey to enable it to cook faster. Use fresh herbs and seasonings instead of butter and oil to flavor your turkey as well.
- Skip the cocktails. The Center for Science in the Public Interest says that classic cocktails with little to no added sugar typically fall into the 150- to 200-calorie range, while others can be about 200 to 300 calories each. Many people will want to save those extra calories for dessert or another indulgent dish rather than drinking them away. If you want to simulate a cocktail, make a spritzer with sparkling water and unsweetened cranberry juice.
Celebrants can make some smart choices in the foods and beverages they eat to enjoy a healthier holiday season this December.
About the Author