If something smells like rotten eggs, it could be a natural gas leak

“Our customers value safety, and as one of our highest priorities as a company, we’re committed to continually educating the community about the simple ways to detect natural gas leaks,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, in a press release. “Natural gas leaks can be identified quickly and safely if you know what to look for, and it starts with training your nose to recognize the odor of mercaptan.”

Natural gas by itself has no odor. However, mercaptan is injected into natural gas, giving it the distinctive smell of rotten eggs. The odor makes natural gas easy to detect, helping avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

Look and listen for leaks

In addition to having a distinct smell, natural gas leaks are often visual, causing bubbling water, blowing dirt or dead plants. You may also see sinkholes or exposed pipe. It’s also possible to hear a hissing sound near a natural gas line or meter.

Steps to take if you suspect a leak

If a natural gas odor is detected, follow these steps:

Leave the area immediately.

Call Duke Energy at 800-634-4300 or call 911 from a safe location, away from the smell of natural gas.

Do not return to the location of the leak until a Duke Energy technician or emergency responder informs you that the area is safe.

Another measure of natural gas safety

Installing a natural gas detector is an additional safety measure. A natural gas detector, which can be purchased at major retailers and home improvement stores, will sound an alarm if levels of natural gas in the premises indicate a leak.

Duke Energy says if the alarm is triggered, stop what you are doing, get outside, as far away from the smell, as possible, and call 911 or Duke Energy at 800-634-4300.