IN YOUR PRIME: How to plan for a post-50 career change

Pay down as much debt as possible. Financial freedom can be an ally for individuals 50 and over who want to change careers. Career changes often require a pay cut, so individuals who can pay off their mortgages, consumer debts and/or auto loans prior to making a career change may find the transition to a lower income goes more smoothly than it might if they’re still carrying such sizable financial commitments.

Make plans to delay retirement. As BLS data indicates, individuals who want to delay retirement certainly won’t be alone. Delaying retirement affords individuals more time to save, and a financial advisor can help adults over 50 come up with a new retirement plan that reflects their willingness to work longer. Delaying retirement also means delaying withdrawals from retirement savings accounts, which can provide peace of mind against a loss of income resulting from a career change.

Downsize your lifestyle. Even a post-50 career change that will require a significant drop in income can be doable for professionals who downsize their lifestyles. Empty nesters can consider moving into a smaller home, while travelers can cut back on the number of trips they take each year. Cutbacks won’t necessarily be easy, but they can be worth it for individuals looking for new career challenges.

Go back to school. Much like young people go to college before entering the professional arena, adults over 50 who want to change careers may need to go back to school to improve their career prospects. Remote learning and part-time schooling can make juggling a career and school more manageable.