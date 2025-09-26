It’s flu season: What to know and where to get a flu shot in Dayton

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that, in the United States, 120,000 to 710,000 people were hospitalized and 6,300 to 52,000 people died from flu annually between 2010 and 2024. Also, at least 43 million flu cases were recorded across the country in 2024.

“Complications of flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes,” noted the Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health website. “An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help reduce the risk of getting flu and any of its potentially serious complications. Vaccination has been shown to have many benefits including reducing the risk of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and even the risk of flu-related death. While some people who get a flu vaccine may still get sick with influenza, flu vaccination has been shown in several studies to reduce severity of illness.”

Here’s an overview of what you need to know and where you can go to be vaccinated.

Who should get a flu shot?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older should get an annual flu shot, particularly individuals at high risk for developing severe complications from a flu infection including:

Adults 65 years and older.

Children between 6 months and 2 years of age.

People with asthma.

People with chronic lung disease (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD] and cystic fibrosis).

People with neurological and neurodevelopment conditions.

People with blood disorders (such as sickle cell disease).

People with endocrine disorders (such as diabetes mellitus).

People with heart disease (such as congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure and coronary artery disease).

People with kidney disorders.

People with liver disorders.

People with metabolic disorders (such as inherited metabolic disorders and mitochondrial disorders).

People with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher.

People younger than 19 years old on long-term aspirin- or salicylate-containing medications.

People with a weakened immune system due to disease (such as people with HIV or AIDS, or some cancers such as leukemia) or medications (such as those receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment for cancer, or persons with chronic conditions requiring chronic corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the immune system).

People who have had a stroke.

People with certain disabilities, especially those who may have trouble with muscle function, lung function, or difficulty coughing, swallowing, or clearing fluids from their airways.

Pregnant women, including up to two weeks after the end of the pregnancy.

Who should not get a flu shot?

Children younger than 6 months of age.

People with severe, life-threatening allergies to any ingredients in a flu vaccine.

People who have had a severe allergic reaction to a dose of flu vaccine. Talk to your healthcare provider to help determine whether vaccination is appropriate.

Where to get a flu shot

In addition to doctor’s offices and clinics, you can get a flu shot at various locations such as a pharmacy, urgent care clinic or college health center. Some schools and workplaces are options as well.

For a complete list of locations, visit vaccines.gov.

Tips for keeping healthy this season

OhioHealth recommends these five tips to keep your family healthy during the flu season:

Get the flu vaccine

Wash your hands frequently

Eat a healthy diet

Get plenty of rest

Exercise most days

In addition the Ohio Department of Health stresses the importance of covering your cough.