Jay Leno, Brett Young and other stars performing here — plus other arts news in the region

Country artists Parker McCollum, Brett Young bring tours to area in 2026

Brett Young will bring his 2.0 Tour to Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.

The tour takes its name from Young’s newest studio album “2.0,” out now via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Praised as a collection that “weaves together moments of vulnerability, celebration, and wisdom,” “2.0″ marks a renewed chapter in his artistic journey, with The Tennessean calling it the “embodiment of the man he’s become.”

Co-written entirely by Brett, the 11-track album features collaborations with Lady A, a reimagined version of his career defining hit “In Case You Didn’t Know” with Hannah McFarland and his current chart-climbing single “Drink With You.”

He has earned honors including ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year and ASCAP’s Country Songwriter Artist of the Year, along with nominations from Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards.

“After an incredible trip across the pond and feeling the amazing momentum behind my new album ‘2.0,’ I’m beyond excited to hit the road next year,” Young said in a press release. “It feels like something special is happening and I want y’all to be a part of it.”

Ticket presale for the 2.0 Tour including VIP Packages begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, followed by general public sales beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 21. The VIP packages will include a ticket, meet and greet, photo with Young, exclusive merchandise, early venue access and more. For more information, visit brettyoung.com/tour.

In addition, Parker McCollum will bring the second leg of his 2026 Parker McCollum Tour to the Nutter Center on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Ticket presales began Nov. 18 ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 21 at at parkermccollum.com.

McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and has sold out major concert venues around the U.S. In 2022, he earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and scored two back-to-back CMA Awards nominations (2022 and 2023) for New Artist of the Year.

His chart-toppers include “Burn It Down,” “Pretty Heart,” “To Be Loved By You” and “Handle On You.” His self-titled fifth studio album, “Parker McCollum,” is available now.

Wright State’s impressive ‘Wedding Singer’ revives the ‘80s

The big-haired, greed-glorifying 1980s are alive and well at Wright State University as Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy’s 2006 Tony Award-nominated musical comedy “The Wedding Singer” delivers high energy thrills inside the Festival Playhouse through Nov. 23.

Directed by Jamie Cordes and based on the 1998 Adam Sandler film of the same name, the musical, set in 1985, tells the story of New Jersey wedding singer Robbie Hart (terrifically charming David Hap Cremean), who befriends and ultimately falls in love with waitress Julia Sullivan (wonderfully engaging, strong vocalist Miranda Morrissette) in spite of romantic complications, most notably Julia’s arrogant, money-hungry fiancé Glen Guglia (perfectly conceited Eoin Collins).

As Robbie and Julia’s sweet connection blossoms, this production is impressively heightened by Ashley Pabst’s athletic and exuberant choreography that absolutely electrifies the stage. From the clever nods to “Thriller” in “Casualty of Love” to the show-stopping intensity of “All About the Green,” the dancing in this show is simply incredible. Pabst, who dynamically choreographed WSU’s “Cabaret” in 2023, has pulled out the stops again for an outstanding ensemble of triple threats to be showcased to the hilt.

In addition to musical director Wade Russo’s vibrant orchestra, scenic designer Brian C. Seckfort’s efficient turntable, Zoë Still’s colorful costumes and Matthew P. Benjamin’s expert lighting design, notable contributions extend to Lior Shaham as good-natured Sammy, Gavin O’Meara as Boy George-inspired George, strong vocalist Baylee Simone Mallin as Holly (bringing fire to “Saturday Night in the City”), uninhibited Sylvia Caridad Bordelois as bad girl Linda (fueling the sultry “Let Me Come Home”) and delightful Hannah Rose Wilkerson (Rosie) who joins O’Meara for the playful “Move That Thang.”

How to go: Performances continue through Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The Festival Playhouse is located inside the Creative Arts Center at Wright State, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Tickets are $15-$25. For tickets or more information, call 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts.

University of Dayton Nativities exhibit opens Nov. 24

The University of Dayton’s free annual Nativities exhibit will explore how artists around the world imagine Jesus’ birthplace.

“Seeking Shelter: Beyond the Stable” opens Monday, Nov. 24 in Roesch Library and features Nativity sets from the Marian Library’s international collection.

“Artists imagine the Holy Family’s shelter in many ways,” said librarian Bridget Retzloff in a press release. “Some scenes show a stable. Others show a cave or ancient ruins. Many artists use the architecture of their own communities. Some choose unexpected materials, like pottery or coconut shells. Each Nativity gives us a new way to see this moment and understand how people around the world tell the story.”

For more information, visit go.udayton.edu/christmas-exhibit.