Jubie’s Creamery to re-release Hot Honeycomb ice cream after it was named ‘Flavor of the Year’

The flavor was first released in June.

Customers who buy one scoop of Hot Honeycomb ice cream on Friday, can get one scoop of any flavor for free.

Flavor of the Year is the highest award given at Conecon. Hundreds of ice cream professionals and aspiring dessert entrepreneurs from across the nation were given the opportunity to vote on this award.

In addition to being the national award winner for Flavor of the Year, Hot Honeycomb was also the regional award winner for the Midwest region.

Jubie’s was also recognized as the Grandmaster Ice Cream Maker for its Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry ice cream flavors.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 6, Jubie’s will be offering a “Flight of Champions” featuring five scoops of its award winning ice cream flavors. This includes:

Hot Honeycomb

Choc-A-Lot (Best of the Midwest 202)

Vanilla Pearl

Chocolate

Strawberry

Customers can choose a sixth flavor of their choice to add to the flight. This promotion will be available through Dec. 22.

All Hot Honeycomb purchases will receive a free, limited-time sticker.

In addition, Tasty Bacon’s food truck will be at Jubie’s Fairborn location at 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road 4-7 p.m. Dec. 11.

The ice cream shop also has a brick-and-mortar location at 79 Foss Way in Troy.

For more information, visit jubiescreamery.com or the shop’s Instagram and Facebook pages (@jubiescreamery).