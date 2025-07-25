Junk King encourages eco-friendly ways to reduce waste

From a single item to complete liquidation of an old home or businesses, Junk King comes to its customers, gives a free estimate and will remove the items the same day. People are also able to drop off items themselves, if able, at the West Carrollton recycling center at 5335 Springboro Pike Suite 1, or the warehouse at 11472 Gondola St. in Sharonville.

When it comes to decluttering, Brenadmour suggests you start with a timeline approach by identifying what you actually need or use.

“If you haven’t used it in a year, you don’t need it,” he said. “You can reclaim your space responsibly. So, donating gently used items or having a junk removal company that will do the right thing with the items are good options.”

He also advices a slowly but surely process when decluttering as to avoid taking on too much.

“If you’re trying to declutter outside of a DIY project, don’t try to do your whole house at once,” Brendamour said. “Just take a little at a time so it’s not an overwhelming project. And, for example, if you’re doing a remodel project, instead of prying cabinets off with a crowbar and throwing them in your driveway, take them off in a manner in which they can be reused. Everything from cabinets, sinks, bathtubs, light fixtures, doors and hardware can be repurposed.”

Having been in the junk removal business for 15 years, Brendamour has seen his share of DIY projects and encourages people to tap into the creativity, fun and self-fulfillment they provide. Studies show that in Q4 of 2024, homeowners notably spent an average of 37 hours on DIY projects, with 73% citing cost savings as the main motivation.

“People are wanting to stay in their own houses instead of moving, especially with the housing market as it is and with our population aging,” Brendamour said. “As you’re aging in place, you need to continue to change accommodations such as making a downstairs bedroom a laundry room so you don’t have to carry the laundry up and down the stairs. DIY projects are also self-fulfilling and customizes your home for what you like the most. And doing it yourself obviously saves you money instead of hiring a remodeling company.”

Junk King also recycles Christmas lights, electronics, Freon appliances and American flags. They’ll also make sure you’re mindful about destroying sensitive information.

“Make sure (you) get a certificate of destruction for papers and computer hard drives if there is a sensitive information,” Brendamour said. “Junk King and most recyclers will provide that.”

In addition to being good community stewards, Junk King is determined to keep its eco-friendly mindset at the forefront.

“We are not setting up future generations for success, and it’s getting worse and worse,” Brendamour said. “We’re at an (inflection point) in our society and the world. We need to take care of our planet. Everybody has to do their part. You can’t think someone else is going to do it. So, making things more accessible to recycle, or at least having (or) hiring companies that will do the right thing, is so important.”

Fore more information about Junk King Dayton, visit www.junk-king.com/locations/dayton/ or call them at 1-888-888-junk.