JUST IN: Harry Connick Jr. to perform at Rose Music Center

Modern-day crooner Harry Connick Jr. is coming to the Rose Music Center at the Heights.
The concert will be Sunday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m.
Connick, a Grammy and Emmy-winning singer, and his 7-piece band are on the summer “Time to Play!” tour. The concert will showcase his New Orleans influences, featuring music from his vast musical canon that spans a multi-decade career.
Regarded as one of America’s finest vocalists and pianists, Connick has performed across multiple platforms in the entertainment world — music, film, television and Broadway.
During the pandemic lockdown he recorded his new album, “Alone With My Faith,” at his home studio.
Ticket prices range between $48 and $99.
