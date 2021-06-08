JUST IN: Harry Connick Jr. to perform at Rose Music Center

dayton-daily-news logo
Harry Connick, Jr. will perform at The Rose Aug. 8.
By Lisa Powell

Modern-day crooner Harry Connick Jr. is coming to the Rose Music Center at the Heights.

The concert will be Sunday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

Connick, a Grammy and Emmy-winning singer, and his 7-piece band are on the summer “Time to Play!” tour. The concert will showcase his New Orleans influences, featuring music from his vast musical canon that spans a multi-decade career.

Regarded as one of America’s finest vocalists and pianists, Connick has performed across multiple platforms in the entertainment world — music, film, television and Broadway.

During the pandemic lockdown he recorded his new album, “Alone With My Faith,” at his home studio.

Ticket prices range between $48 and $99.

More information about the concert and tickets can be found here.

