Katt Williams to perform at Nutter Center in 2026

Comedian Katt Williams will perform April 3 at the Nutter Center. FILE
Emmy-winning comedian Katt Williams, a Cincinnati native raised in Dayton, will perform all-new material at the Nutter Center on Friday, April 3.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show will be available starting with presales at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 20. The general on sale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at Ticketmaster.com.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Williams made his onscreen debut in 2002 as a guest star on “NYPD Blue” and landed his first feature film role as Money Mike in “Friday After Next.” His extensive filmography includes notable roles in “Father Figures,” “Norbit,” “Scary Movie V,” “Epic Movie,” “Bastards,” “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore,” “The Boondocks,” “Wild ‘n Out,” and a guest role in the critically acclaimed television series “Atlanta,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

He is also known for his stand-up specials including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Katt Williams: Great America” and “Katt Williams: World War III.”

His latest special, “Katt Williams: Woke Foke,” debuted live as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest, becoming the most-watched Netflix comedy special of 2024, with over 13.1 million views to date.

For more information, visit ticketmaster.com/event/16006349C15B301C. The presale code is KW26.

Additional information can also be found at KattWilliamsLive.com.

