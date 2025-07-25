Kettering grad, Oakwood student delivered Broadway debuts in national musical theatre competition

Representing the Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards (MVHSTAs), spearheaded by Dayton Live, Dauterman and Greear spent 10 days in master classes, training and rehearsals led by accomplished theater professionals including choreographer Kiesha Lalama who has notably choreographed for the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

“I learned so much,” said Dauterman, who enjoyed being in New York City for the first time. “Prior to the experience, I hadn’t really had a lot of teaching. I just kind of went on stage and did what I could do, so it was cool to be able to work with so many professionals, get tips and tricks from them and really focus on my skills. It made me feel more confident on stage than what I previously felt.”

One of her biggest takeaways: tapping into the power of storytelling in song.

“Telling a story while singing, being able to break down a song and the sentences,” she said. “It’s so important to act a song rather than just singing it.”

Dauterman was placed in competition for her portrayal of Madame Thénardier in Kettering Fairmont’s production of “Les Misérables: School Edition.” She was particularly featured in a character medley during the ceremony, meaning she was part of the top 40 after preliminary auditions and eligible to be a finalist.

“It was so cool, and I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Dauterman, who received well wishes from Victoria Huston-Elem, who portrays Madame Thénardier in the “Les Misérables” national tour. “But I was thrilled and so excited to be able to perform Madame Thénardier on stage. The part I was able to perform is not one you see very often, normally it’s ‘Master of the House,’ so I enjoyed being able to have fun, yell and show the character.”

‘It was so inspiring’

Greear, placed in competition for his portrayal of Uncle Fester in Oakwood’s production of “The Addams Family,” performed “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General” during the rousing opening number.

Upon his return to Dayton, he received a video greeting from Emmy and Tony Award-winner David Hyde Pierce, currently starring as Major-General Stanley in the Broadway production of “Pirates! The Penzance Musical.” You can find Pierce’s shoutout on Dayton Live’s social pages.

“David Hyde Pierce is such a legend in so many aspects,” Greear said. “When I received the video, I was in shock. I didn’t know how to respond. David Hyde Pierce is an icon who has had an awesome career. It was so cool.”

Reflecting on his Jimmys experience, Greear, who notably honed his craft last summer at New York’s prestigious Stagedoor Manor performing arts camp, valued the camaraderie of passion and performance.

“Being at the Jimmys was one of the most humbling experiences in the best way,” Greear said. “Everyone can sing, everyone can dance, everyone can act. But everyone brings something so unique to what they’re doing. And it was such a gift to be in a room with people who are so authentic. It was so inspiring.”

Future endeavors

Looking ahead, Dauterman is heading to Bowling Green State University majoring in career tech education, and Greear can be seen in the Muse Machine summer concert “Dancing in the Moonlight” Aug. 13 at the Victoria Theatre.

They are pleased to be the newest ambassadors for the Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards and hope more students are encouraged to aim higher by being a part of the program.

“The MVHSTAs give students a push to work harder and really shine,” Dauterman said. “The MVHSTAs helped motivate me to get better and better.”

“The MVHSTAs have been a gift,” Greear said. “The MVHSTAs set a standard because it brings a high school production to the next level.”

For more information, visit mvhsta.org.