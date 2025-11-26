Kettering restaurant Troni’s reopens Friday after 3-month closure

“We are opening our new location and the staff is at the new location assisting in the new operation,” a sign posted at the restaurant stated at the time.

A few days after they were supposed to reopen the owners wrote on social media, “We would like to apologize for the delay in reopening our restaurant. Unfortunately, we have encountered some issues and are undergoing renovations...”

The Troni family has operated Troni’s Italian Restaurant at 1314 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering for more than 20 years.

The restaurant will temporarily operate 3-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Nick Troni opened Troni’s Italian Bistro in August at 3855 Lower Market St. in Turtlecreek Twp. near Lebanon.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.