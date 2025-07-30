Kettering’s Senior Services Program provides transportation, health care services and more

“Understanding the 60+ age group is about recognizing the heart of our neighborhoods — people who have built, shaped, and continue to enrich the communities we live in,” said Natalie Storms, the senior services coordinator. “With decades of experience and deep-rooted wisdom, they offer insights we can all learn from.”

Storms, who is assisted by two volunteers, said the goal of the program is to serve as a bridge to connect seniors and their families to services that allow a person to live safely, independently and with dignity.

Community resources can include transportation, healthcare, social services and meal programs.

“As we live longer and stay healthier, aging has become a collective journey,” Storms said. “It’s no longer about winding down—it’s about staying connected, involved, and valued. By keeping older adults engaged in community life, we strengthen bonds between generations and build a culture that celebrates everyone’s contributions, no matter what their age. We want to help people thrive.”

Storms estimates that the service program completed more than 400 one-on-one home visits and fielded nearly 900 phone calls for services.

She notes that housing and rent assistance, home maintenance, and help with home caregiving, as well as Medicare assistance, are some of the most common areas of concern.

“I work with Kettering residents 60 and older but will also assist any families with aging relatives or neighbors who need assistance with finding programming or getting services,” Storms said.

Some little-known city programs include a safe senior program through the police department, a special trash rate for residents who meet age and income requirements, a transportation program through the Lathrem Senior Center and grants to help homeowners who need accessibility rehabilitation.

The program, which began in 2002, was recently awarded the National Community Development Association Region V Community Impact Award from the Community Development Block Grants.

Another feature of the Senior Services Program is the blood pressure clinic. The clinic is held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Kettering- Moraine branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 3496 Far Hills Ave.

Rick Moreton has volunteered at the blood pressure clinic since 2013.

“It’s a good chance for friendship and socialization,” he said. “We have our regulars and it’s a nice social time for some of the seniors.”

Moreton noted that participants will receive a card that tracks their blood pressure, which can be a valuable tool for physicians. He said that many of the regulars have become friends and the program is run by a tight-knit group.

Moreton, who was Kettering’s volunteer of the year in 2019, encourages people to visit the clinic.

“We’re inviting and we always have refreshments,” he said. “Stop in for the first time and you might like it. If it’s not your thing then it’s OK. It’s a chance to meet some new friends.”

Storms notes that the free program helps older adults maintain dignity, independence and a sense of belonging through personalized support and education.

“Senior service is a cornerstone of Kettering’s commitment to its older residents,” Storms said. “What’s especially powerful is how it steps in for those without family, ensuring no one falls through the cracks. That kind of outreach—meeting people where they are, listening to their needs, and responding with care—builds trust and strengthens the social fabric of a city.”

For more information, contact Storms at 937-296-3356 or Natalie.Storms@ketteringoh.org.

Contact this writer at writeawayk@gmail.com.