Kings Island launches behind-the-scenes video series of new Phantom Theater ride

15 minutes ago
To help build anticipation for the upcoming Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, Warren County’s Kings Island has began a video series exploring the development of the attraction and its history.

The first episode of “Phantom Theater: Curtain Call” explains why the park is bringing back this fan-favorite ride for 2026.

“I remember Phantom Theater when we installed it and it was such a hit right away with all the families,” said Tony Carovillano, park manager and vice president of operations. “We hear about [bringing back Phantom Theater] all the time. It’s really hard to deny that the interest was there and that we really should be looking at doing something.”

The episode also features an interview with Lauren Weaver, vice president of marketing and businesses development at Sally Dark Rides, the manufacturer of Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare.

“We at Sally Dark Rides are so excited to working with Kings Island again on this incredible attraction,” said Weaver. “We’ve been doing dark rides for almost 50 years, and Phantom Theater was one of those that was just cherished and we’re so excited to be bringing it back in a big, bold way.”

Future episodes will showcase the design and construction of the attraction, to be released closer towards Phantom Theater’s 2026 opening,

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. For more information, check out sixflags.com/kingsisland.

