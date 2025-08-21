Labor Day weekend 2025 events include AlterFest, Kettering Holiday at Home, Ren Fest opening and more

Springfield Cars and Parts Car Show

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 29-30

Location: 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield

Description: Ohio Swap Meet’s annual fall Car and Parts show will be the Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend. More details are forthcoming.

Liberty Home Association Oktoberfest

When: Aug. 29 through Aug. 31

Location: 2361 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

Description: Features authentic German food, free parking and live music performed by the Gerhard Albinos Band. Various German and domestic beers will be served.

AlterFest

When: 6 p.m.-midnight Aug. 29 and noon-midnight Aug. 30-31

Location: 940 E. David Road, Kettering

Description: Featuring rides, casino games, face painting and more, Kettering’s annual AlterFest will be held Labor Day weekend. Several bands are also scheduled to perform including The Fries, Barely Able and The Bowl Cuts.

‘70s and ’80s Rock Night with Cassette Junkies

When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 29

Location: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: RiverScape MetroPark will honor the rock classics of the ‘70s and ‘80s with a free live concert from the Cassette Junkies. Food and beverages will be available from the park’s RiverScape Café.

Land of Illusion Labor Day Beachfest Weekend

When: Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

Location: 8672 Thomas Road, Middletown

Description: Land of Illusion will host the “Labor Day Beachfest weekend” to celebrate the end of the season for its Aqua Adventure water park.

Kettering Holiday at Home Festival

When: Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

Location: Fraze Pavilion: 695 Lincoln Blvd., Kettering

Description: Kettering’s Holiday at Home Festival is a multi-day event held annually on Labor Day weekend. This year the festival will feature a 5K run/walk, a Volkswagen car show, children’s activities, crafts and more.

Kreuger’s First Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show

When: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 30

Location: 7220 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton

Description: Featuring live music, classic cars, food and more, Buckeye Harley-Davidson will celebrate Labor Day weekend with a car, truck and bike show. It will cost $20 to enter a show, but the event is free for spectators.

Ohio Renaissance Festival opening weekend

When: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

Location: 10542 OH 73, Waynesville

Description: The popular Ohio Renaissance Festival will return the weekend of Labor Day. During the opening weekend, guests will be able to take part in a number of science and history-themed activities, as part of a collaboration with Columbus-based museum Cosi.

End of Summer Music Fest

When: 1-5 p.m. Aug. 30

Location: 7220 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton

Description: Buckeye Harley-Davidson will send off the summer with a free music festival Aug. 30. The event will begin with Downshift taking the stage, followed by Runaway Sons and ending with BlackWater. Free drinks will be given out while supplies last.

Tippapalooza 2025

When: 5 p.m. Aug. 30

Location: Second Street, Tipp City

Description: Tippapalooza, Tipp City’s free annual music festival, will return Aug. 30. This year’s lineup includes Thunderlover, Salvadore Ross and Sadbox.

Reggae Fest

When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Location: 117 S. Main St., Dayton

Description: As a part of the free Eichelberger Concert Series, Raggae Fest will be held Aug. 30 at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton. The event will feature performances from Luv Locz Experiment, Roots Society and Etana. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Labor Day Fill the Boot Event

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30

Location: 7127 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp.

Description: Liberty Twp.’s Professional Firefighters Association Local 4394 will host an event Labor Day weekend to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. There will be live music, drinks, various games and more. Guests can enter a raffle for $20, featuring a grand prize of a custom leather fire helmet and a pair of fire gloves.

Cincinnati Riverfest

When: Noon-10 p.m. Aug. 31. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Location: 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Description: The Western and Southern WEBN Fireworks and Riverfest says goodbye to summer with one of the biggest firework shows in the region. Guests can prepare for the display throughout the day by participating in activities, listening to live music and grabbing food and drinks from various local vendors.

Pap’s Labor Day Bash at Evans Family Ranch

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 1

Location: 1140 Milton Carlisle Road, New Carlisle

Description: Featuring local food trucks, a petting zoo, a beer garden and more, the annual Pap’s Labor Day Bash will be Sept. 1 at the Evans Family Ranch. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and charity auction, benefitting breast and gynecological cancer nonprofit Pink Ribbon Good.

All Pumpkin All Day

When: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 1

Location: 1490 N. Fairfield Road, suite B, Beavercreek

Description: To kick of the fall season, Cake, Hope and Love in Beavercreek will open on Labor Day to unveil its slate of pumpkin-themed items and treats. The store recommends guests preorder their favorites ahead of time to ensure they will get them.