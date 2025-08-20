Lakota Schools: Building our future one piece at a time

Central to this year’s work is the R-Factor Performance Pathway, a framework built around the principle E + R = O — Event plus Response equals Outcome. The model encourages students and staff to respond intentionally to challenges and opportunities, fostering a culture of accountability, resilience and growth across all schools.

Superintendent Ashley Whitely is spearheading the development of a new strategic plan, scheduled to begin later this school year. The plan will be informed by feedback from more than 100 listening sessions held last year with parents, staff, students and community members. According to Whitely, the goal is to create a roadmap that reflects the community’s values and supports every Lakota student.

“We’re not just planning for today — we’re building a future that supports every Lakota student for years to come,” Whitely said.

The strategic plan will focus on expanding educational opportunities, supporting innovative teaching practices and creating safe, learning environments for students. Addressing overcrowding and reducing class sizes are also key priorities, as the District works to ensure equitable access to resources and programming across buildings.

While Lakota’s Master Facilities Plan and upcoming bond issue are part of the broader strategy, officials say they represent just one component of the District’s long-term vision. Through a partnership with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC), Lakota will receive 32% co-funding for renovations and new construction projects.

These efforts aim to modernize learning spaces and improve operational efficiency.

Board President Julie Shaffer underscored the district’s commitment to fiscal responsibility. “We know that trust is earned,” Shaffer said. “Every decision we make is grounded in our responsibility to our students and our taxpayers.”

Lakota will host a series of informational sessions to engage the community in both the facilities planning (fall) and strategic plan (second semester) processes. These events will provide opportunities for the community to ask questions, share feedback and learn more about the District’s goals.

Lakota leaders say the collaborative spirit of staff, families and community partners will be essential in shaping the future. From educators and support staff to parents and local businesses, every stakeholder plays a role in building a vibrant educational environment.

Lakota’s theme for the year—“WE are Building OUR Future…One Piece at a Time”— reflects this collective effort. As the District moves forward, each initiative, decision and partnership contributes to a larger picture of student-centered success.