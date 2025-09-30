Leaf peeping in Ohio: Patchy, sporadic fall color changes begin

“We’re already seeing the impact of the dry weather and late summer drought,” Parrott said. “Some trees that are not drought tolerant, like maples and sycamores, are changing color earlier primarily due to stress.”

Peak time for fall color in southern Ohio typically isn’t until late October, but color changes can already be spotted across the state.

>> ODNR’S FALL FOLIAGE MAP 2025

“Especially in cities and forest edges,” Parrott said. “If we continue to get some rain, it might help a little, but the dry late summer definitely set the wheels in motion.”

Parrott is predicting patchy and sporadic fall color changes, much like last year.

“It might be more localized — by species and location — rather than a whole region at once,” he said. “That might widen the window a little bit and offer a prolonged color season.”

It also makes fall the ideal time for an Ohio road trip to experience stunning colors all season long. The best views, however, won’t be found while sitting behind the wheel.

“You will definitely see better fall colors within the forest,” Parrott said. “One side of a hill might be green, and the other side could be full color, so it gives you an excuse to get out and explore.”

That’s music to Kristina Malin’s ears. The certified holistic nurse and somatic practitioner is also an avid local hiker.

“Clifton Gorge is always one of my favorites in the fall, the colors just light up the cliffs and trails and I also love John Bryan and Germantown MetroPark for their peaceful wooded paths,” Malin said. “As someone who guides women into nature for healing, I always say fall hikes aren’t just about the views – they’re medicine for the nervous system.”

Ready to hit the road and enjoy the vibrant views? Tracking fall color across the state is easy with the interactive Ohio Fall Color Progress Map on the ODNR website at fallcolor.ohiodnr.gov. Weekly fall color forecasts are also posted on Thursdays, spotlighting unique destinations across the state.

“It’s a great time to explore Ohio,” Parrott said.

AROUND THE STATE

Fall Colors Watch Wednesday

What: Join a naturalist for a fall-colors focused walk to look for signs of autumn. Taking place on a hike through forests and along streams.

When: 8-10 a.m. Oct. 8

Where: Alum Creek, meet at the park office, 3615 S. Old State Road, Delaware

Signs of Fall Walk

What: Join the naturalist to search for signs of fall on the nature trail. The trail is a little over a mile long over easy terrain.

When: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 11

Where: Indian Lake, meet at Indian Lake State Park Campground parking lot; 13156 Ohio 235 N, Lakeview

Seasonal Magic: Nature’s Changing Clock

What: Discover how plants and animals respond to the seasons and learn how you can become a citizen scientist by observing the rhythms of the natural world.

When: 3-4 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: John Bryan State Park, 3790 Ohio 370, Yellow Springs

Colors of Fall Hike

What: See how the leaves change from week to week, on the Rich VanHorn Trail, a one-mile trail that is mostly wooded.

When: 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 12

Where: Deer Creek, park at the Deer Creek Lodge & Conference Center; 20635 State Park Road 20, Mt. Sterling

FIND STATE PARKS TO VISIT:

ohiodnr.gov