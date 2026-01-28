‘Les Misérables,’ Naked Magicians, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ among shows to see across Dayton region in February

Feb. 2, Loft Theatre

Annie Pesch directs Jared Mola in Michael London’s new solo play about Varian Fry, an American writer and editor who traveled to Vichy France during World War II. Fry helped rescue anti-Nazi and Jewish refugees including artists Marc Chagall and Max Ernst, writer André Breton and philosopher Hannah Arendt.

How to go: 7 p.m. Monday at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $10. Call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org.

Les Misérables

Feb. 3-8, Schuster Center

This iconic story of revolution in 19th century Paris features such beloved songs as “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and “Master Of The House.” “Les Misérables” has particularly been seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $70-$180. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

The Cook-Off and Bon Appétit

Feb. 6-7, University of Dayton

Dayton Opera presents a double feature. “The Cook-Off,” written by Grammy-nominated composer Shawn E. Okpebholo and Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning librettist Mark Campbell, is a new comic opera set during a televised cooking competition. “Bon Appétit” spotlights Julia Child as she prepares her signature chocolate cake.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Roger Class Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, Dayton. Tickets are $11.50-$118.00. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Credit: Matthew Murphy Credit: Matthew Murphy

The Naked Magicians

Feb. 7, Victoria Theatre

This Australian-based duo specializes in “world-class magic and non-stop laughs while wearing nothing but a top hat and a smile.” They have also been featured on “America’s Got Talent” and “Entertainment Tonight” and appeared in London’s West End and Las Vegas.

How to go: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $35-$118. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Only In New York

Feb. 13-22, Wright State University

Wright State presents the world premiere of this new hip-hop/R&B musical featuring book, lyrics and music by Ronve O’Daniel and book by Cris Eli Blak. The show “explores identity, parenthood and mental health, inspiring anyone who has ever dared to dream.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Herbst Theatre of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Tickets are $5-$15. Call 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/box-office-and-current-season

Mary Jane

Through Feb. 15, Dayton Theatre Guild

Amy Herzog’s 2024 Tony-nominated drama concerns a single mother raising a young son battling a chronic illness and the female support system that surrounds her.

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of Jan. 30 at 8 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Tickets are $19-$26. Call 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguild.org.

Credit: Justin Walton Credit: Justin Walton

Murder on the Orient Express

Through Feb. 15, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

A superbly precise and authoritatively cool David Shough leads La Comedia Artistic Director Chris Beiser’s enjoyable, chilling production of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery adapted by Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig (“Lend Me A Tenor”). Shough’s wonderfully inquisitive, level-headed Detective Poirot (given a grand, spooky entrance befitting Christie) fuels the play’s suspenseful momentum as various international passengers find themselves at the center of a gruesome crime.

In addition to Gabe Davidson’s terrific revolving turntable set, the compatible, credibly suspicious cast includes Jacob Herr (Constantine Bouc), Hayley Martin (Greta Ohlsson), Jonathan Pendergrass (Hector MacQueen), Becky Saunders (Princess Dragomiroff), Meghan Slowik (Countess Andrenyi), Ty Smith (Colonel Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett), Karie-Lee Sutherland (Helen Hubbard), Lily Walton (Mary Debenham) and Jordan Wolfe (Michel/Waiter).

How to go: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Tickets are $45-$81. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com.

For Colored Girls

Feb. 20-22, Edward A. Dixon Gallery

INNOVATheatre presents Ntozake Shange’s 1975 choreopoem “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf” directed by Aaron Washington. Cast includes Roniece Hutchison, Charlize Perry, Ronda Olgetree, Samantha Renee, El More, Vanae Iesha and Myca Poynter.

How to go: 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton. Tickets are $27.08. Visit innovatheatre.simpletix.com.

The History Boys

Feb. 20-March 1, Wright State University

Alan Bennett’s 2006 Tony-winning dramedy follows a group of senior boys at a British boarding school.

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Tickets are $15-$25. Call 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/theatre-productions/the-history-boys

The Sleeping Beauty

Feb. 20-22, Schuster Center

This classic tale of fantasy and romance, heightened by gorgeous music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, features choreography by Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland after Marius Petipa’s original work.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $16-$123. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Classic Albums Live Performs Eagles: Hotel California

Feb. 21, Victoria Theatre

Classic Albums Live presents The Eagles’ iconic “Hotel California” note for note, cut for cut, from the Grammy-winning “New Kid In Town” to deep cuts like “Wasted Time” and “Pretty Maids All In A Row.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $35-$46. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Changes: A Symphonic Tribute To The Music Of David Bowie

Feb. 28, Schuster Center

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents a tribute to David Bowie backed by a killer rock band.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $33-$134. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Black By Popular Demand

Feb. 28-March 1, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Selections on this Black History Month program include: DCDC Chief Executive & Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs’ gospel-driven “In My Father’s House,” Kevin Ward’s “Martyr’s Road”; Stafford C. Berry Jr.’s “WAWA ABA”; and DCDC Associate Artistic Director Qarrianne Blayr’s “The Call(ing).”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $18-$98. Call 937-228-3630 or visit dcdc.org.